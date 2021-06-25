




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Bishops mourn, remember Aquino for 'deep dedication to democracy'
This December 2012 photo shows then President Benigno Aquino III with Vice President Jejomar Binay in a Mass at the San Fernando de Dilao parish in Paco, Manila.
Facebook/Noynoy Aquino

                     

                        

                           
Bishops mourn, remember Aquino for 'deep dedication to democracy'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 4:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Catholic bishops in the Philippines joined the nation in mourning former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who, like the country's former leaders, had rough patches too in their relationship with the church while in office. 



Aquino died in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 61 from renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to his family.





The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has since said they will remember him "for his deep dedication to democracy, good governance, and the dignity of the human person."



As president, Aquino wrestled with the church's influence in the predominantly Catholic nation in 2012 when he pushed for the passage of the controversial Reproductive Health bill.



The church opposed the measure for state-funded distribution of birth control pills and contraceptives in contrast to its teachings.



It went as far as Bishop Nereo Odchimar, head of the CBCP at the time, suggesting that Aquino may face excommunication over his stance on the measure. 



Aquino eventually signed it into law by end of that year. In 2014, the Supreme Court declared it as constitutional, but struck down some provisions.



"We are grateful for the mutual respect that existed between his administration and the Catholic Church in the Philippines," said incumbent CBCP President and Davao Archbishop Romullo Valles, "rooted in our unwavering faith in the Triune God, and our shared commitment to build a just, humane society, especially for those who are in need."



Bishops thanked Aquino too for his administration's role in significant church events in the Philippines under his term — the sainthood of Pedro Calungsod, the 51st International Eucharistic Congress in Cebu City, and the hosting of Pope Francis' apostolic visit. 



Francis' visit marked the fourth time a pope visited the country. Aquino spoke before him and the Filipino clergy in Malacañang of how the church, "once advocates for the poor, the marginalized, and the helpless, suddenly became silent in the face of the previous administration's abuses."



In his installation Mass as Manila archbishop, Jose Cardinal Advincula urged the congregation to pray for Aquino. 



"Let us entrust him to the mercy of our loving Father," Advincula said, "and let us now pray for the eternal respose of his soul."



Aquino's remains will be laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque on June 26.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BENIGNO AQUINO III
                                                      CATHOLIC BISHOPS' CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      CATHOLIC CHURCH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte warns Romualdez vs House &lsquo;coup&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte warns Romualdez vs House ‘coup’


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte jumped the gun and pre-empted any move on the part of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez to take the speakership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A support group for people living with HIV and AIDS is considering filing criminal and disbarment raps against lawyer Larry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents &mdash; Kris
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents — Kris


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents," sister and actress Kris Aquino said. "It will be that simple."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden sends condolences after death of US 'friend, partner' Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden sends condolences after death of US 'friend, partner' Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Biden said Aquino, who died in his sleep Thursday morning, will long be remembered for serving the country “with integrity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country's status on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, has dismissed two cops involved in the killing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The entire Judiciary, through Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, mourned the sudden passing of former President Benigno Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A human rights group reported that the police and military arrested in the wee hours of Friday two peasant organizers without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 shots administered in Philippines to reach 10M by next week &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 shots administered in Philippines to reach 10M by next week — official


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said it is confident that it will reach an "important milestone" in its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSG: Duterte now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSG: Duterte now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the chief of the Presidential Security Group said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with