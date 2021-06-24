Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents â€” Kris

Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents — Kris
Duterte declares 10-day national mourning
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:07 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared a 10-day national mourning for the late Benigno Aquino III, whose remains will be buried beside his parents at the Manila Memorial Park on June 26.
Duterte in Proclamation 1169 said the country will observe the mourning beginning today until July 3.
In this period, the national flag is to be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset in all government buildings and installations across the Philippines and abroad, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
Aquino passed away in his sleep at 61 this morning from renal disease secondary to diabetes. His remains have since been cremated, and would be laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque.
There will be a Mass at the Ateneo de Manila University tomorrow, Friday. Aquino's former spokesperson Abigail Valte said a one-day public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on that day.
"On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents," the youngest sister said, trying to contain emotions. "It will be that simple. We hope you understand...we did not think it would happen any time soon."
WATCH: Kris Aquino said the remains of former president Benigno Aquino III has been cremated on Thursday night. (Video by Miguel De Guzman/The Philippine STAR) pic.twitter.com/ijedX1WH75— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) June 24, 2021
The Aquino couple, long hailed as democracy icons in the country, are laid to rest at the said memorial park in Parañaque.
Ninoy's death in 1983 spurred what would later be known as the EDSA People Power, which saw her wife Cory rising to the presidency in 1986.
Kris appealed for understanding and said the family has opted to keep plans simple so as not to cause a COVID-19 superspreader event.
In appreciation for the outpouring of prayers and sympathies for the late Former President Benigno S. Aquino III, there will be a one-day public viewing of President Aquino’s urn at the Church of the Gesu inside the ADMU in QC.
Valte in an official bulletin said too: "The Aquino family enjoins everyone who intends to personally pay their last respects to the former president, to follow the health protocols and social distancing measures that will be implemented by the Ateneo de Manila in coordination with the authorities."
President Rodrigo Duterte has since sent his condolences to the family. He said his predecessor's "memory and his family's legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts." — with reports from The STAR
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)
There will be a one-day public viewing of the late president Noynoy Aquino's urn at the Church of the Gesu in the Ateneo de Manila University, lawyer Abi Valte, former deputy presidential spokesperson says.
"In adherence to the regulations of the IATF for COVID-19, the Aquino family enjoins everyone who intends to personally pay their last respects to the former President,to follow the health protocols & social distancing measures that will be implemented by ADMU in coordination with the authorities," Valte says on Twitter.
The public viewing will be livestreamed through the Radyo Katipunan 87.9 FM Facebook page.
President Rodrigo Duterte expresses his sympathies to his predecessor's sisters Ballsy, Pinky, Viel and Kris as he joins the Filipino people in mourning the death of former President Noynoy Aquino.
"Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people," Duterte says in a statement.
Duterte adds that the Aquino family's "legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts."
READ: Statement of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the passing of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III. pic.twitter.com/Sy91ULEoS8— Presidential Communications Operations Office (@pcoogov) June 24, 2021
Singer Jim Paredes says that the remains of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III will be cremated after the Holy Mass on Thursday.
"Tomorrow ashes will be brought to Ateneo for a religious service," he says on Twitter.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima mourns the passing of the former chief executive.
"Sobrang napakabigat sa loob. During these very difficult times, our nation has lost a great leader. A leader who served with all his heart, not just to continue the legacy of his parents, but to also offer his life to lead our nation on a righteous path," says De Lima in a handwritten dispatch from her cell.
"For me and for the millions of Filipinos he served and inspired, Sir PNoy has lived a fulfilled and selfless life. Kung mayroon man akong pinanghihinayangan, ‘yun ay ang hindi na niya nasilayan ang muling pagbawi at pagkakaisa ng Pilipino para bumalik sa tuwid at makatarungang landas na kaniyang ipinaglaban," the lady senator adds.
