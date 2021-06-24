




































































 




   







   















Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents â€” Kris
Noynoy Aquino, 15th president of the Philippines, was the son of democracy champions Ninoy, a martyred senator, and Corazon, who was installed president after the decades-long Marcos dictatorship was deposed in 1986. Noynoy Aquino died at age 61 in Quezon City, five years after his term ended. He is seen in this 2014 file photo.
Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents — Kris

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 8:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Duterte declares 10-day national mourning



MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:07 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared a 10-day national mourning for the late Benigno Aquino III, whose remains will be buried beside his parents at the Manila Memorial Park on June 26.



Duterte in Proclamation 1169 said the country will observe the mourning beginning today until July 3.





In this period, the national flag is to be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset in all government buildings and installations across the Philippines and abroad, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.



Aquino passed away in his sleep at 61 this morning from renal disease secondary to diabetes. His remains have since been cremated, and would be laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque.



There will be a Mass at the Ateneo de Manila University tomorrow, Friday. Aquino's former spokesperson Abigail Valte said a one-day public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on that day.



"On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents," the youngest sister said, trying to contain emotions. "It will be that simple. We hope you understand...we did not think it would happen any time soon."






 



The Aquino couple, long hailed as democracy icons in the country, are laid to rest at the said memorial park in Parañaque. 



Ninoy's death in 1983 spurred what would later be known as the EDSA People Power, which saw her wife Cory rising to the presidency in 1986.



Kris appealed for understanding and said the family has opted to keep plans simple so as not to cause a COVID-19 superspreader event. 






Valte in an official bulletin said too: "The Aquino family enjoins everyone who intends to personally pay their last respects to the former president, to follow the health protocols and social distancing measures that will be implemented by the Ateneo de Manila in coordination with the authorities."



President Rodrigo Duterte has since sent his condolences to the family. He said his predecessor's "memory and his family's legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts." — with reports from The STAR


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 24, 2021 - 8:54pm                           


                           

                              
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 8:54pm                              


                              
There will be a one-day public viewing of the late president Noynoy Aquino's urn at the Church of the Gesu in the Ateneo de Manila University, lawyer Abi Valte, former deputy presidential spokesperson says.



"In adherence to the regulations of the IATF for COVID-19, the Aquino family enjoins everyone who intends to personally pay their last respects to the former President,to follow the health protocols & social distancing measures that will be implemented by ADMU in coordination with the authorities," Valte says on Twitter.



The public viewing will be livestreamed through the Radyo Katipunan 87.9 FM Facebook page. 



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 8:18pm                              


                              
The remains of former president Noynoy Aquino has been cremated, his sister Kris says.



His remains will be buried beside their parents, former senator Ninoy and former president Cory.



"It will be that simple. We hope you understand...we did not think it would happen any time soon," Kris says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 6:58pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte expresses his sympathies to his predecessor's sisters Ballsy, Pinky, Viel and Kris as he joins the Filipino people in mourning the death of former President Noynoy Aquino.



"Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people," Duterte says in a statement.



Duterte adds that the Aquino family's "legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts."



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 6:56pm                              


                              
Singer Jim Paredes says that the remains of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III will be cremated after the Holy Mass on Thursday.



"Tomorrow ashes will be brought to Ateneo for a religious service," he says on Twitter.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 24, 2021 - 5:46pm                              


                              
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima mourns the passing of the former chief executive.



"Sobrang napakabigat sa loob. During these very difficult times, our nation has lost a great leader. A leader who served with all his heart, not just to continue the legacy of his parents, but to also offer his life to lead our nation on a righteous path," says De Lima in a handwritten dispatch from her cell.



 



"For me and for the millions of Filipinos he served and inspired, Sir PNoy has lived a fulfilled and selfless life. Kung mayroon man akong pinanghihinayangan, ‘yun ay ang hindi na niya nasilayan ang muling pagbawi at pagkakaisa ng Pilipino para bumalik sa tuwid at makatarungang landas na kaniyang ipinaglaban," the lady senator adds.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
