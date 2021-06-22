Philippines to resume sending workers to Oman once travel restriction lifted

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will resume sending workers to Oman once the Gulf state lifts the travel restriction currently imposed on travelers from the Philippines, the administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said Tuesday.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia told state-run People’s Television that Oman’s envoy to Manila has agreed during a meeting with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to lift restrictions on travelers from the Philippines.

In exchange, Olalia said Bello committed to lifting the deployment suspension.

“Sa madaling salita po, pagka po nagkaroon na ng lifting sa Oman at tayo po ay nag-lift na, ora mismo, makakapagpadala na tayo ng OFWs muli sa bansang Oman,” Olalia said.

(In short, once Oman lifts its restrictions and we also lift ours, we would immediately be able to send OFWs again to Oman.)

Oman’s COVID-19 committee imposed last May 4 a ban on the entry of travelers from the Philippines and travelers who transited the Philippines less than 14 days prior to entry. Only Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are exempted from the entry ban.

In response, the POEA temporarily suspended last Friday the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman.