




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines to resume sending workers to Oman once travel restriction lifted
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales

                     

                        

                           
Philippines to resume sending workers to Oman once travel restriction lifted

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 11:47am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will resume sending workers to Oman once the Gulf state lifts the travel restriction currently imposed on travelers from the Philippines, the administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said Tuesday.



POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia told state-run People’s Television that Oman’s envoy to Manila has agreed during a meeting with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to lift restrictions on travelers from the Philippines.



In exchange, Olalia said Bello committed to lifting the deployment suspension.



“Sa madaling salita po, pagka po nagkaroon na ng lifting sa Oman at tayo po ay nag-lift na, ora mismo, makakapagpadala na tayo ng OFWs muli sa bansang Oman,” Olalia said.



(In short, once Oman lifts its restrictions and we also lift ours, we would immediately be able to send OFWs again to Oman.)



Oman’s COVID-19 committee imposed last May 4 a ban on the entry of travelers from the Philippines and travelers who transited the Philippines less than 14 days prior to entry. Only Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are exempted from the entry ban.



In response, the POEA temporarily suspended last Friday the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE OVERSEAS EMPLOYMENT ADMINISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang and the Department of Health appear to be out of sync on the issue of quarantine qualifications.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a televised public address Monday, Duterte called the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are [detected] cases, but DOH has monitored them and I think they have contained it as per their report,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 17 million Filipinos suffer from depression &ndash; lawmaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17 million Filipinos suffer from depression – lawmaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker revealed that data provided by the Department of Health to the House of Representatives have shown that there are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"[T]here is no law as yet that compels vaccination against COVID-19, much less criminalizes it (not getting vaccinated),"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA chief says COVID-19 vaccines offer protection vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA chief says COVID-19 vaccines offer protection vs Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo stressed vaccines work against the Delta variant despite slightly lower efficacy rates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP urges cops, public: Follow Duterte order on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP urges cops, public: Follow Duterte order on face shields


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We're asking the public to respect and follow the directive of our president on face shields. This is for our safety," Eleazar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte rejects limited face-to-face classes anew due to Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte rejects limited face-to-face classes anew due to Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 resident Rodrigo Duterte again thumbed down the Department of Education's proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN rights chief: Drug war review should lead to meaningful results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN rights chief: Drug war review should lead to meaningful results


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I note steps taken by the government in its internal review of alleged police killings,” Michelle Bachelet said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with