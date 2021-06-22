




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
UN rights chief: Drug war review should lead to meaningful results
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech on global human rights developments during a session of the Human Rights Council on June 21, 2021 in Geneva. 
AFP/Fabrice Coffrini

                     

                        

                           
UN rights chief: Drug war review should lead to meaningful results

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 10:21am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations human rights chief said the Philippine government’s internal review of the deadly “drug war” police operations should result in “meaningful results” as accountability for violations remains a major concern in the country.



“I note steps taken by the government in its internal review of alleged police killings,” Michelle Bachelet said during the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session Monday.





“It is important that re-investigation of cases produces meaningful results, as accountability for human rights violations remains a long-standing concern in the Philippines. I again emphasize the importance of protecting and ensuring the full participation of civil society and the independent national human rights institution,” she added.



Bachelet’s office, in a 2020 report, said the government’s “heavy-handed” focus on combating illegal drugs and security threats—coupled with verbal encouragement from top officials—resulted in serious human rights violations.



The human rights office also said there has been “near impunity” for “drug war” killings with only one conviction—for the murder of 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos in 2017.



‘Drug war’ review panel



During the 44th session of the UNHRC in June last year, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced the government had created an inter-agency panel to investigate killings related to the campaign against illegal drugs.



The panel, chaired by the DOJ, was formed to conduct a review of 5,655 anti-illegal drug operations where deaths occurred.



Guevarra said the initial review found that police failed to follow standard protocols in more than half of the operations. No full examination of the recovered weapon or ballistic examination was also conducted.



Families of people who were killed in the “drug war” said the DOJ-led review was neither comprehensive nor transparent as the initial report was given to Duterte and the Philippine National Police. The public has no access to the report.



The panel figured significantly in the resolution of the 47-member UNHRC in October last year that sought for capacity building and technical assistance to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.



The resolution stopped short of launching an independent, on-the-ground investigation, which many human rights groups have been calling for.



UN joint program



Bachelet also said her office is “close to finalizing” the UN joint program on human rights with the government.



The joint program was extended through a resolution issued by the UNHRC to address the findings of Bachelet’s office.



In a statement last week, the Commission on Human Rights said that more than compliance, “actions toward greater accountability for human rights violations” should be seen in pursuit of the welfare of the victims.



Bachelet’s speech comes a week after the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced her office sought an investigation into crimes against humanity in Duterte’s drug crackdown.



Official police figures acknowledge at least 6,000 deaths in anti-drug operations since July 2016. But human rights organizations estimate the number of people killed could be several times higher.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      MICHELLE BACHELET
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace, DOH disagree on scrapping of COVID-19 quarantine classifications


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang and the Department of Health appear to be out of sync on the issue of quarantine qualifications.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are [detected] cases, but DOH has monitored them and I think they have contained it as per their report,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Goal of 500,000 doses a day doable &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Goal of 500,000 doses a day doable – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government remains optimistic that it will be able to administer 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day a condition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 17 million Filipinos suffer from depression &ndash; lawmaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17 million Filipinos suffer from depression – lawmaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker revealed that data provided by the Department of Health to the House of Representatives have shown that there are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City government receives highest ever COA rating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City government receives highest ever COA rating


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the first time in history, the Quezon City government has earned an “unqualified opinion” from the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gabunada lawyer says consultancy with DOF aboveboard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gabunada lawyer says consultancy with DOF aboveboard


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of communications strategist Nicanor Gabunada Jr. yesterday said there is “nothing inappropriate” in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace confirms P18.4 billion Bayanihan 2 funds unobligated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace confirms P18.4 billion Bayanihan 2 funds unobligated


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday confirmed that more than P18 billion under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs launches mobile app on volcano alerts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs launches mobile app on volcano alerts


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology launched yesterday a new mobile app that will provide the public with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Military pension reform must only affect new entrants – Go
                              


                              

                                 June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go remains firm that there is a need to balance the welfare of military and other uniformed personnel and their dependents, while addressing the possible adverse financial impact of the military pension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with