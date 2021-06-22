UN rights chief: Drug war review should lead to meaningful results

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations human rights chief said the Philippine government’s internal review of the deadly “drug war” police operations should result in “meaningful results” as accountability for violations remains a major concern in the country.

“I note steps taken by the government in its internal review of alleged police killings,” Michelle Bachelet said during the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session Monday.

“It is important that re-investigation of cases produces meaningful results, as accountability for human rights violations remains a long-standing concern in the Philippines. I again emphasize the importance of protecting and ensuring the full participation of civil society and the independent national human rights institution,” she added.

Bachelet’s office, in a 2020 report, said the government’s “heavy-handed” focus on combating illegal drugs and security threats—coupled with verbal encouragement from top officials—resulted in serious human rights violations.

The human rights office also said there has been “near impunity” for “drug war” killings with only one conviction—for the murder of 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos in 2017.

‘Drug war’ review panel

During the 44th session of the UNHRC in June last year, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced the government had created an inter-agency panel to investigate killings related to the campaign against illegal drugs.

The panel, chaired by the DOJ, was formed to conduct a review of 5,655 anti-illegal drug operations where deaths occurred.

Guevarra said the initial review found that police failed to follow standard protocols in more than half of the operations. No full examination of the recovered weapon or ballistic examination was also conducted.

Families of people who were killed in the “drug war” said the DOJ-led review was neither comprehensive nor transparent as the initial report was given to Duterte and the Philippine National Police. The public has no access to the report.

The panel figured significantly in the resolution of the 47-member UNHRC in October last year that sought for capacity building and technical assistance to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The resolution stopped short of launching an independent, on-the-ground investigation, which many human rights groups have been calling for.

UN joint program

Bachelet also said her office is “close to finalizing” the UN joint program on human rights with the government.

The joint program was extended through a resolution issued by the UNHRC to address the findings of Bachelet’s office.

In a statement last week, the Commission on Human Rights said that more than compliance, “actions toward greater accountability for human rights violations” should be seen in pursuit of the welfare of the victims.

Bachelet’s speech comes a week after the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced her office sought an investigation into crimes against humanity in Duterte’s drug crackdown.

Official police figures acknowledge at least 6,000 deaths in anti-drug operations since July 2016. But human rights organizations estimate the number of people killed could be several times higher.