UN report: Gov't policies led to 'serious' human rights violations in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government’s “heavy-handed” focus on combating the proliferation of illegal drugs and security threats has resulted in “serious” human rights violations, the United Nations Human Rights Office said.

In a report Thursday, the UN Rights Office said that many of the country’s human rights concerns have been manifested “particularly starkly in the widespread and systematic killing of thousands of alleged drug suspects.”

“While there have been important human rights gains in recent years, particularly in economic and social rights, the underpinning focus on national security threats—real and inflated—has led to serious human rights violations, reinforced by harmful rhetoric from high-level officials,” the report said.

“This focus has permeated the implementation of existing laws and policies and the adoption of new measures—often at the expense of human rights, due process rights, the rule of law, and accountability,” it added.

Last year, the UN Human Rights Council voted to adopt a resolution tabled by Iceland requiring UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to prepare a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the Philippines. The UN human rights chief is expected to report her office’s findings to the council’s 44th session in June 2020.

Latest government figures put the number of alleged drug personalities killed in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs at 5,601. But the figure is significantly lower than the estimates by human rights watchdog of as many as 27,000.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.