PNP chief says strict enforcement to continue to curb spread of Delta variant
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar made the statement after the OCTA Research Group underscored the importance of maintaining border controls even if the government decides to ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police leadership said strict enforcement of quarantine protocols would continue as the country's top cop reminded all policemen and the public of their important roles in preventing the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the Philippines. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he tasked all local police offices and units to closely coordinate with the different local government units for the strict enforcement of minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols. 



This comes after Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization, said in an earlier statement that the Delta variant may emerge as the dominant coronavirus variant globally.



“Apart from vaccinations and adherence to minimum public health safety standards, each of us needs discipline,” he said. 



"It is also important for our police to properly perform their duty to enforce the law and the minimum public health safety standards to stop the increase in COVID-19 cases."



Over 9,000 officers of the national police were deployed to man more than 350 curfew checkpoints across Metro Manila earlier in March.



The hoisting of quarantine control points was followed by the arrests of thousands in and around Metro Manila. At the time, the PNP recorded a running average of 3,500 quarantine violators apprehended per day. 



Earlier this week, the Department of the Interior and Local Government also said that a total of 67,609 quarantine violations were recorded by the Philippine National Police from June 7 to 13. Of which:



    
	
  • 51,607 were on non-wearing of face masks
    • 
	
  • 426 on the conduct of mass gatherings
    • 
	
  • 15,576 for failure to observe physical distancing.
    • 




READ: PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions



Strict border control pushed



Health authorities have said that the Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India in February, is believed to be 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant and can cause severe symptoms.



According to the DOH earlier this weekend, strict border controls must be implemented to prevent the entry of new cases of these variants into the country. The OCTA Research Group has also backed the resumption of the police's quarantine control points moving forward. 



The police chief said that PNP personnel should continue to strictly enforce protocols laid out by the national government in response to the continuing threat of COVID-19 while the public should abide by these health safety guidelines.



"The DOH mentioned the need for strict border controls so that there will be no more COVID-19 Delta variants in the country," Eleazar said.



