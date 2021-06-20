




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Filipino women still with more care work than men amid COVID-19 â€” poll
This undated file photo shows a person working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charles Deluvio via Unsplash/Stock

                     

                        

                           
Filipino women still with more care work than men amid COVID-19 — poll

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2021 - 10:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino women found themselves still with more hours in care work than men during the coronavirus pandemic, a poll has suggested. 



Findings by Oxfam Philippines showed that women spent up to 13 hours doing unpaid work caring for others against only eight hours for men.



The said survey ran from January to March this year. It had 1,177 respondents from randomly sampled households in Cagayan, Metro Manila, Masbate, Eastern Samar, Cebu, Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.



Oxfam, a humanitarian organization, noted that hours had increased for both women and men compared with its poll in 2017, or 12 hours for the former and five hours for the latter. 



While the two surveys' coverage is not the same, Oxfam said it was already expected for men to have more time doing care work as many were forced to stay home due to COVID-19 curbs and even work remotely.






“However, it is disappointing that there is still inequality at home and that the bulk of unpaid care work still falls on women," said Leah Payud, resilience portfolio manager.



The group stressed that private companies should improve their workplace policies such as increasing parental leaves as well as providing flexible work and employer-supporter childcare. 



Over half the time women spent on care work, or seven out of 13 hours, involve multi-tasking, or juggling at least two activities at the same time, Oxfam said.



It further noted that they spend 6.5 hours on average a day on care work as primary activity, such as fetching water, doing the laundry, or tending to sick family members. That's compared with the 2.43 hours men spent doing the same activity.






"We're hoping that more men, especially those from the younger generations, would start to take on care work and challenge social norms," Payud said. 



She added the need for the country to have institutional changes to support its care economy, such as through legislation or policies. 



Payud said this could improve care-related services such as on water systems, health care delivery, and day care services "that will result in the redistribution of care tasks and recognition of the importance of care work for both men and women." — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FILIPINO HOUSEHOLDS
                                                      FILIPINO WOMEN
                                                      OXFAM PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Uniform quarantine rules eyed for all vaccinees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Uniform quarantine rules eyed for all vaccinees


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 Technical Working Group is formulating quarantine protocols that can be uniformly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA: Despite rising vehicle volume, speed on EDSA has doubled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: Despite rising vehicle volume, speed on EDSA has doubled


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the volume of cars on EDSA approaching pre-pandemic levels, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JBC nominates 9 for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JBC nominates 9 for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Judicial and Bar Council has nominated nine applicants for the post of associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA expects the worst in EDSA traffic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA expects the worst in EDSA traffic


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority  has admitted it is “expecting the worst” for traffic on EDSA as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Red hat bestowed on Cardinal Advincula
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red hat bestowed on Cardinal Advincula


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After months of delay, Jose Cardinal Advincula finally donned his red hat on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 deaths account for 1.5% of 2020 mortality in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 deaths account for 1.5% of 2020 mortality in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deaths due to COVID-19 accounted for only 1.5 percent of total mortality in the Philippines last year, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome Center to process 750 COVID-19 samples per week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome Center to process 750 COVID-19 samples per week


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
By next week, the Philippine Genome Center would resume its work on genome sequencing of 750 positive COVID-19 samples per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP urges people to continue wearing face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP urges people to continue wearing face shields


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday urged people to continue wearing face shields in public...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Online shopping discount for seniors, PWDs pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Online shopping discount for seniors, PWDs pushed


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 20-percent discount privilege of senior citizens and persons with disabilities should apply to online purchases, based...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with