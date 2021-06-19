




































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 6,959 new coronavirus infections
Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021. The program aims to inoculate working individuals who cannot visit vaccination sites during the day due to their work schedules.
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 6,959 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,353,220.





    With over 10 million COVID vaccine doses expected to arrive in the country this month, high-risk areas in Mindanao, particularly those experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases, will get more vaccines, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Friday.
    
	
    The Department of Health is inclined to recommend that Filipinos who have been fully vaccinated abroad no longer be required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 when they arrive in the Philippines.
    
	
    Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is proposing segregation in business establishments between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to allow a safer reopening of the economy. 
    
	
    The P57.3 billion secured as loan by the government for the procurement of vaccines is enough to cover the P25-billion requirement for the vaccination of minors next year, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said yesterday.
    
	
    A business leader has asked the Department of Tourism to relax the rules on loans extended to travel firms that suffered losses from the cancellation of holiday trips due to the pandemic.
    
	
