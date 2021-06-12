Philippines sees 8,027 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,027 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,308,352.
Active cases: 60,341 or 4.6% of the total
Recoveries: 8,940, pushing total to 1,225,359
Deaths: 145, bringing total to 22,652
What's new today?
The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume on Tuesday next week its hearing into the government's vaccination program to assess the utilization of its P82.5 billion fund.
The Philippine National Police said it will be dropping charges against the whistleblower of the alleged vaccine for slot sale scheme, admitting that she “should not have been included in the criminal complaint” based on the evidence on hand.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
