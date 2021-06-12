




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 8,027 new coronavirus infections
Police, nurses, food delivery riders and other frontliners from various fields wave flaglets as they are commended for being the modern day Pinoy Heroes in the pandemic during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the SM City Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal on June 12, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 8,027 new coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,027 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,308,352.





What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume on Tuesday next week its hearing into the government's vaccination program to assess the utilization of its P82.5 billion fund. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Philippine National Police said it will be dropping charges against the whistleblower of the alleged vaccine for slot sale scheme, admitting that she “should not have been included in the criminal complaint” based on the evidence on hand.
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo for president movement launched today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo for president movement launched today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch today a movement that aims to convince her to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden celebrates &lsquo;enduring friendship&rsquo; between Filipinos, Americans on Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden celebrates ‘enduring friendship’ between Filipinos, Americans on Independence Day


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden on Independence Day extended to Filipinos the "enduring friendship" of the American people as he marked...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Full forensic autopsy needed on Absalon cousins &ndash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Full forensic autopsy needed on Absalon cousins – expert


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A full forensic autopsy is required to determine whether footballer Kieth Absalon and his labor leader cousin Nolvin Absalon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals vent ire on Guam in World Cup, Asia Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals vent ire on Guam in World Cup, Asia Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Azkals bounced back from their loss to China with a 3-0 drubbing of Guam at the joint World Cup and Asian Cup...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 2.2 million Pfizer doses through COVAX
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 2.2 million Pfizer doses through COVAX


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines received Thursday night over two million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to drop charges vs vaccine-for-sale whistleblower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to drop charges vs vaccine-for-sale whistleblower


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police said it will be dropping charges against the whistleblower of the alleged vaccine for slot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate to resume inquiry into COVID-19 vaccination program on June 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate to resume inquiry into COVID-19 vaccination program on June 15


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Committee of the Whole next week will resume its hearing into the government's vaccination program to assess...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR COVID-19 cases down to below 1,000 per day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR COVID-19 cases down to below 1,000 per day


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most local government units  in Metro Manila are now considered as moderate risk, with the average new COVID-19 cases in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with