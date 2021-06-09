




































































 




   







   















Respondent decries inclusion in raps over alleged vaccine slot selling
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Respondent decries inclusion in raps over alleged vaccine slot selling

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 9:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A businesswoman on Wednesday objected to her inclusion in charges filed by the Philippine National Police over alleged selling of slots for COVID-19 vaccination.



PNP earlier today said it had filed multiple charges before the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office against three persons, including Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera.





But the entrepreneur was shocked to find out that she was named a respondent in the raps, as she said it was she who bared the scam on social media.



“I am completely baffled as to why I am being dragged into this scheme,” she said in a statement, “when in fact, I exposed this exact scam on my Twitter account last May 21, 2021.”



PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar cited information from the Anti-Cybercrime Group, which claimed that Cabrera had offered 50 to 100 vaccination slots. "The offer, the AGC said, showed intent to sell and alleged involvement in the illegal activity," he added.



Cabrera in the said post, however, showed parts of the conversation with someone supposedly selling the slots, but wrote too that they did not proceed with the transaction.



 






 



She added that she has yet to receive a copy of the complaints, but nonetheless had reached out to her lawyer already. 



"The truth, as always, shall prevail," Cabrera continued.



Others named in the charges were Cyle Cedric Bonifacio and Melvin Polo Gutierrez. The raps, in particular, were estafa, and violations of the Anti-Red Tape Law and the Cybercrime Prevention Act.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

