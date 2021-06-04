'Dante' fatality count climbs to six

MANILA, Philippines — Fatality count due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante climbed to six on Friday, with three persons reported as missing and two persons injured the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The casualties are recorded in the regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen, the latest situation report from the Council showed.

The number of affected families due to Dante also rose to 12,260 families or 55,226 persons in 177 barangays in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen and Caraga regions.

Of the affected, 4,439 families or 16,680 persons are currently staying inide 140 evacuation centers, the report also stated.

The Council said the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units have so far released P1,619,0087.12 worth of assistance to the affected families in regions of Western Visayas, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

Damage

The NDRRMC also recorded more than P68 million worth of combined agricultural and infrastructure damage due to Dante.

“A total amount of P14,603,719 worth of agricultural damage affecting 442 farmers with 723 hectares of agricultural areas and volume of production loss at 220 metric tons were reported. Affected commodities include rice and corn,” it said.

It also recorded P53,73 million worth of damage to infrastructure in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

The NDRRMC also said 23 road sections and four bridges were affected in Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions.

Power outages were also reported in 18 provinces in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

State weather bureau Pagasa located Dante at 315 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan or 340 km west of Basco, Batanes as of 10:00 a.m., Friday.

Dante is expected to weaken to tropical depression before its landfall or close approach over southern portion of Taiwan on Friday night, Pagasa said. — Kristine Joy Patag