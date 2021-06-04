PAGASA: Tropical Storm Dante leaves PAR but seen to come back

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Friday morning but it could enter again, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Dante” exited PAR at 2 a.m. But based on its forecast track, its center will re-enter the country’s jurisdiction Friday afternoon.

The tropical storm was last seen 285 kilometers northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte or 325 km west of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It was heading north at 20 kph.

As of Thursday, the death toll due to “Dante” rose to four.

What to expect

Once it re-enters PAR, “Dante” is expected to make a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of Taiwan. Then, it will move toward East China Sea.

It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression.

PAGASA said a gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (2.5 to 4.5 meters) due to rough to very rough seas. Sea travel is risk for small seacrafts over these waters.

The weather bureau also said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are forecast to affect residents of Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico