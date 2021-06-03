'Dante' death toll rises to four

MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Tropical Storm Dante rose to four on Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said it received reports of seven persons missing and two others injured in the regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen.

A one-year-old boy was reported to have died due to suffocation in Davao de Oro, while a 71-year-old man died in a flashflood in Davao del Sur. A 14-year-old girl was also reported to have drowned in South Cotabato.

The latest casualty is a 55-year-old man in South Cotabato.

Four fishermen were also reported missing in Pilar, Capiz.

The NDRRMC also said Dante has affected 9,831 families or 45,456 persons in 89 barangays in Davao, Soccskargen and Caraga regions. Of these, 3,090 or 12,071 persons are staying in 104 evacuation centers.

There were also 280 families or 1,043 persons who were pre-emptively evacuated in Bicol and Central Visayas regions.

The Philippine Coast Guard, in a separate report, said that as of 4:00 a.m. of Thursday, stranded passengers are down to 577. There are also 285 rolling cargoes, 29 vessels and 12 motorbancas stranded in 29 ports in Central Visayas and Calabarzon regions.

Damage

The NDRRMC said it also received reports that 11 road sections and three bridges were affected regions of Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen.

Eleven provinces in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions experienced power interruption, the council also said.

The NDRRMC also said agricultural damage Dante wrought reached P14.6 million, affecting 442 farmers in Soccskargen and Caraga regions. “Affected commodities include rice and corn,” the report read.

A total of P1,120,764 worth of assistance has been provided to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the local government unit of Soccsksargen and Caraga regions.

State weather bureau Pagasa in its 11 a.m. bulletin said Dante was last located at 205 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan or 190 km west southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. — Kristine Joy Patag