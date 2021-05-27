Leonen: Dismissal of impeachment rap affirms baselessness of allegations

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ swift junking of the impeachment complaint speaks of the baselessness of allegations against him, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said.

“A dismissal on the basis of the mere face of impeachment complaint affirms the baselessness of the grounds raised. It is an act that powerfully speaks for itself,” he said in a statement posted by the SC Public Information Office.

The House Committee on Justice on Thursday morning voted 44-0 to throw out the complaint filed by Edwin Cordevilla, who identified himself as secretary-general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government. The lawmakers pointed out that the complaint largely relied on news reports and is thus hearsay and did not even include certified true copies for affidavits.

Leonen is accused of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. The complaint was anchored on his supposed failure to dispose 37 cases within two years, which the former said violates the Constitution. He also accused the justice of lacking integrity due to his supposed failure to file his SALNs, which the former said is a betrayal of public trust.

“The House of Representatives has just affirmed the constitutional independence of the Judiciary by not allowing others to take advantage of the vulnerability of its members, they have created a precedent that warns against the abuse and trivialization of constitutional processes,” Leonen said.

The justice went on to recall how he was privileged to receive support from the entire SC full court that “easily united on the basis of principle.” He also noted the support he received from fellow workers in the Judiciary, and the law profession and academe — even from religious, business and civic sectors.

Leonen pointed out that the world is currently facing twin threats of a pandemic and climate change.

“This has never been a time for recrimination. This is not the time to destroy institutions to satisfy greed and lust for power. We cannot progress by destroying the lives and reputation of others,” he said.

“We inhabit the same tiny speck in our planet. We share the same communities and ecologies. What we do to others is also what we do to ourselves and our families,” the justice added.

Addressing the “prime movers” of the complaint and their supporters, Leonen said he wishes they find their peace.

The impeachment complaint was endorsed by Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (Ilocos Sur), cousin of former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. whose vice presidential poll protest was junked by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, in a ruling Leonen penned.

Solicitor General Jose Calida also asked the SC and later the University of the Philippines’ Board of Regents for copies of Leonen’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

Calida and Marcos, in separate but similar motions, moved and failed to push out Leonen from the vice presidential poll protest.

“There is no victory to be celebrated by anyone. If anything, it should remind some not to waste our time and resources for narrow parochial selfish gains. There are those in positions of leadership who will clearly see your motives and will do the right thing. Our people clearly see your motives. At the right time, they will do the right thing,” he added.

Leonen, who ended his statement with “for meaningful freedoms,” vowed he will continue to work with modesty, honor, excellence and passion for social justice as a member of the high court.