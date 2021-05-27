




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen
Photo shows Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.
sc.judiciary.gov.ph

                     

                        

                           
House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:43 p.m.) — Voting 44-0, the House justice committee swiftly dismissed Thursday the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.



Lawmakers, including several House leaders, pointed out that the complaint largely relied on news reports, did not include original documents, and was not based on the complainant’s personal knowledge.





“Therefore, it is not sufficient in form. It is not sufficiently verified. And its verification is a travesty because it says, ‘My own personal knowledge,’ and then what is being attached and being cited are newspaper, online reports,” Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said during the hearing.



House justice committee chair Vicente Veloso III also assailed the impeachment complaint for the same reasons, pointing out that the attached news clippings are hearsay evidence and cannot be admitted.



“This impeachment complaint, sad to state, is a mere scrap of paper,” said Senior Deputy Speaker Salvador “Doy” Leachon.



‘More pressing problems’



“Considering that we have so many pressing problems that we have right now, I think the better way to deal with this is to dismiss this impeachment complaint based on insufficiency as to form,” Leachon continued.



Following impeachment rules, the complaint will now be sent back to the House’s secretary general with an explanation of why the panel found that the complaint was insufficient in form.



Veloso also said the panel will also explain why it decided to junk the complaint right away.



“Congress can now focus more on the task at hand, which is to produce legislation that would further help our kababayans and the economy recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said in a statement after the justice panel junked the complaint.



With the panel scrapping the impeachment complaint against Leonen, no impeachment proceedings can be initiated against him within a year.



Edwin Cordevilla, who identified himself as secretary general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, filed the complaint against Leonen which was endorsed by Rep. Angelo Barba (Ilocos Norte).



Barba is the cousin of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos whose poll protest was unanimously junked by the Supreme Court in a decision penned by Leonen.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      IMPEACHMENT COMPLAINT
                                                      MARVIC LEONEN
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A suspect in the alleged “vaccine-for-sale” scheme in Mandaluyong City surrendered to authorities yesterday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House Oks economic Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House Oks economic Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Administration lawmakers in the House of Representatives last night approved on second reading a measure that will finally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections &mdash; chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections — chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The West Philippine Sea row may not become a major topic during the 2022 elections as voters are more interested in gut issues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to crack down on illegal cockfighting after arrests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to crack down on illegal cockfighting after arrests


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
“What's worse is that the barangay captain was part of it. It's embarrassing and disappointing that instead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 85% of health workers vaccinated &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
85% of health workers vaccinated — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After almost three months, 85 percent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID, the Department of Health said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC, IACAT ink agreement for strengthened partnership to address trafficking in persons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC, IACAT ink agreement for strengthened partnership to address trafficking in persons


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking and the Supreme Court have signed a pact to strengthen policies and programs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: House panel meets on Leonen impeachment complaint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: House panel meets on Leonen impeachment complaint


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The complaint, filed by Edwin Cordevilla, accuses Leonen of failing to file his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Green group supports ban on open-pit mining, protection of 'no mining zones'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Green group supports ban on open-pit mining, protection of 'no mining zones'


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a position paper read before the committee hearing at the House of Representatives Wednesday, Kalikasan People’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CBCP opens churches for government vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CBCP opens churches for government vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is offering Catholic churches in the country to be used by the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some meat processors cut production
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some meat processors cut production


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several meat processors confirmed yesterday having reduced their production amid the tight supply of raw materials and high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with