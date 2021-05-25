




































































 




   







   















Local researchers to conduct real-world study on COVID-19 jabs
A health worker inoculates a resident with a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination centre in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Local researchers to conduct real-world study on COVID-19 jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 2:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will conduct a study that will look into the real-world effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19, the Department of Science and Technology said Tuesday.



DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said a P100-million project will follow vaccine recipients for a year to determine the effects of COVID-19 vaccines in a real-world setting.



“While the Department of Health is vaccinating people, we will select participants and monitor what happens to them after the vaccination for about a year or so,” Guevara said in Filipino during a briefing.



“It will answer questions on the effect of ethnicity [on vaccines]… Second, the most important question we want to answer is: what is the efficacy of these [vaccines] over time?” she added.



The DOST aims to begin the study in June. Around 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the research, although the figure is still subject to approval by the Food and Drug Administration.



Guevara said researchers will study the vaccines available in the country by the time the project starts. Dr. Nina Berba, head of infectious disease control at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, will lead the study.



READ3 more COVID-19 vaccine developers apply for clinical trials in Philippines



So far, only four brands are being used in the government’s vaccination drive: Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Research Institute and Pfizer-BioNTech.



The department will also study the possibility of pairing two different vaccine brands and the use of booster shots.



Only 949,939 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the start of the inoculation campaign in March, while over 3.1 million have received their first dose.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
