




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic
Speaking at a virtual forum on education on Friday, De Vera said the commission has adopted a policy that flexible learning will continue in the next school year and thereafter.
Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The flexible learning system that combines different methods of teaching will be the new norm in the education sector even after the current pandemic, according to Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III.



Speaking at a virtual forum on education on Friday, De Vera said the commission has adopted a policy that flexible learning will continue in the next school year and thereafter.



Flexible learning involves having a combination of learning delivery strategies such as the use of online platforms or the use of digital or printed modules.



In recent months, CHED also allowed some higher education institutions (HEIs) offering medical and other allied health programs to resume limited face-to-face classes for some subjects.



“From now on, flexible learning will be the norm. There is no going back to the traditional full-packed, face-to-face classrooms,” he said.



“Why are we doing this? Because if we go back to the traditional face-to-face classroom… we run the risk of exposing our educational stakeholders to the same risks if another pandemic comes in,” he added.



De Vera also noted investments that have been made in technology, teacher training and retrofitting of facilities to adjust to the new situation.



What is required, he said, is the need to realize that the old paradigm of face-to-face versus online will now disappear.



“What will happen is a flexible system where universities will mix and match flexible learning methods appropriate to their situation,” he said.



“Some of them, the more prepared universities, will continue investing and moving ahead using online platforms. Others will be allowing some of their students to come back at specific periods and do more synchronous versus asynchronous learning,” he added.



De Vera noted how HEIs in the country adjusted to the pandemic by adopted flexible learning methods depending on the situation on the ground and the capacities of the students and faculty members.



“We realized that the digital divide exacerbates difficulties in adjusting to flexible learning. But we are seeing in the experience of higher education institutions that innovation and adjustments are emerging. Meaning, both students and faculty members are able to adapt and adjust to flexible learning better now than before,” said De Vera.



“The academe must now realize that it must be more participative and more willing in adjusting and exploring creative methods of teaching. I think faculty members now realize that the first problem of adjusting to the online now requires them to rethink the way they handle classes,” he added.



De Vera said teachers must now realize that the old norms are gone and that they must adjust to new standards, such as in engagement with students, syllabus and methodologies, assessment systems and the type of learning materials that are used.



Ready for face-to-face



At the same forum, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the Department of Education (DepEd) is ready for the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes in some public elementary and high schools once President Duterte gives his approval.



Stressing that the return to physical classes would not be applicable for all, Briones said there are around 600 schools in low-risk areas that have already been deemed ready for face-to-face classes.



“Anytime the President gives us the go signal, we can open face-to-face (in these schools),” she said, noting these were evaluated under very strict standards to ensure the safety of the students and teachers.



The secretary earlier expressed hope that the President would soon allow the plan to push through.



“We have been proposing face-to-face for some time, but our efforts were interrupted whenever there is a new COVID variant,” she said at the forum, citing Duterte’s decision last December to revoke his approval due to the threat of the new variant first detected from the United Kingdom.



On the matter of school opening, Briones said they worked out three schedules that the President can choose from.



“He can choose whatever date he deems appropriate in his wisdom. We are hoping that the trend in the management of COVID will improve much better,” she said without disclosing the options.



Officials earlier confirmed that one of the options for the opening of the next school year will be on Aug. 23.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHED
                                                      ONLINE CLASS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 6,831 new coronavirus cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 6,831 new coronavirus cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,831 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows justice, forms task force for slain transgender man
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows justice, forms task force for slain transgender man


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's top cop on Saturday said he ordered the Quezon City Police District to form a Special Investigation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen&rsquo;s SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solgen asks UP Board of Regents for Leonen’s SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General has asked the University of the Philippines’ highest governing body to allow the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH admits brand preference fueling vaccine hesitancy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH admits brand preference fueling vaccine hesitancy


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health admitted that people being picky with vaccine brands is fueling vaccine hesitancy which contributes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT proposes &lsquo;green lane&rsquo; for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOT proposes ‘green lane’ for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Friday proposed setting up a “green lane” that would “facilitate the entry”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City opens new bike lanes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City opens new bike lanes


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government inaugurated yesterday new and improved bike lanes along major thoroughfares as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to closely monitor churches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to closely monitor churches


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will closely monitor churches as government has allowed up to 30 percent capacity for attendees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s top investigation agencies have zeroed in on the reported online sale of slots for vaccination against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is pushing for intensified participation of the Philippines in the global digital economy as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and China have agreed on the importance of dialogue during their bilateral talks on the South China Sea issue,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with