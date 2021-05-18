#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines sees 4,487 new coronavirus cases
Food buyers observe public health protocols by wearing face mask inside Marikina Public Market on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines sees 4,487 new coronavirus cases

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded another 4,487 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,154,388.

What's new today? 

  • The Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by US scientists.

  •  Following the fire early Sunday that damaged part of its main building, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) including its emergency room will resume admission of COVID-19 patients today.

  • To achieve herd immunity in metropolitan areas and six other provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon by November 27, the government must reach a target of 500,000 daily vaccinations or 3 million per week, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

  • Galvez also recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the vaccine rollout to frontline workers and the poor by the last week of May in a bid to speed up the government’s sluggish vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

  • The Philippine Red Cross clarified it is not “selling” the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical firm Moderna to the public.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

