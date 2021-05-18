Philippines sees 4,487 new coronavirus cases
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded another 4,487 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,154,388.
Active cases: 52,291 or 4.5% of the total
Recoveries: 6,383, pushing total to 1,082,725
Deaths: 110, bringing total to 19,372
What's new today?
The Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by US scientists.
Following the fire early Sunday that damaged part of its main building, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) including its emergency room will resume admission of COVID-19 patients today.
To achieve herd immunity in metropolitan areas and six other provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon by November 27, the government must reach a target of 500,000 daily vaccinations or 3 million per week, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.
Galvez also recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the vaccine rollout to frontline workers and the poor by the last week of May in a bid to speed up the government’s sluggish vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
The Philippine Red Cross clarified it is not “selling” the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical firm Moderna to the public.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
