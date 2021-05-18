#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Dito launches in NCR, prepares for accelerated growth
Dito yesterday expanded its services to 46 more areas in the Visayas and Luzon, including Metro Manila.
STAR/File

Dito launches in NCR, prepares for accelerated growth

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. intends to accelerate its growth further, targeting at least two million subscribers by yearend, as it introduces its services to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Dito yesterday expanded its services to 46 more areas in the Visayas and Luzon, including Metro Manila.

“Dito has not stopped working, we have pushed harder than ever. Dito is now in 100 cities, including Metro Manila,” Dito chairman and CEO Dennis Uy said.

“Dito is now available in close to 2,000 stores in various cities nationwide from a mere 10 to 20 stores last March 8,” the Davao-based businessman said.

Uy said the new major telco player has so far managed to get 500,000 subscribers. Its debut in NCR is expected to give the company’s subscriber count a major boost.

“The half a million subscribers only covers the 54 cities and municipalities. And with the addition of 46 cities and municipalities, we expect that this will drastically increase,” Dito chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago said.

“With our launch in NCR, hopefully we get more and more subscribers. For sure, it is safe for us to say definitely a couple of million by the end of the year, that’s our goal. Just do the math, in 54 cities we did 500,000 in less than two months,” Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano added.

The Dito officials said expansion would continue to more areas nationwide in the coming months.

Dito, owned by the Uy group and state-run China Telecommunications, was mandated to deliver its commitments of 37.03 percent national population coverage with a minimum average broadband speed of 27 Mbps in its first year of operation.

The new major player is targeting to capture 30 percent of the market “as soon as possible.”

“We wanted to achieve 30 percent market share by year something, so that 500,000 (subscribers) is still small. I think 40 million to 50 million unique number of subscribers are what we are targeting,” Santiago said.

With the company’s network rollout continuing, Dito is confident on passing its second technical audit scheduled in July, according to Santiago.

He said Dito now has more than 3,000 towers which are enough to meet the 51 percent population coverage mandated for its next audit.

Santiago said Dito is in fact preparing early for its third year commitment of 70 percent population coverage.

“By July this year we are expecting to meet the 51 percent population coverage as mandated. Next year that’s 70 percent. Since we are about to be ready for our second year commitment, we are already initiating the rollout to meet the third year commitment of 70 percent,” Santiago said.

“We are about to roll out the additional minimum of 1,500 (towers) so we will be able to meet the 70 percent population coverage by year 2022,” he said.

DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC wraps up anti-terrorism debates: No halt order, but with order for petitioner to explain tweets
SC wraps up anti-terrorism debates: No halt order, but with order for petitioner to explain tweets
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Monday wrapped up the oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 without issuing a temporary restraining...
Headlines
fbfb
Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing
Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, tapped expert to help the Supreme Court to resolve anti-terrorism law petitions,...
Headlines
fbfb
5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million
5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Monday reported 5,979 new coronavirus cases, bringing its overall count to 1,149,925.
Headlines
fbfb
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
8 hours ago
"They may not be doctors but they are equally frontliners because in all our strategies it is them who implement it," Palace...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH, DOST to study use of coronavirus booster shots
DOH, DOST to study use of coronavirus booster shots
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the officials of the Department of Health and the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Centenarians get vaccinated in Navotas
Centenarians get vaccinated in Navotas
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Two centenarians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Navotas, Mayor Toby Tiangco said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Bishop may appeal for added capacity for churches
Bishop may appeal for added capacity for churches
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David might appeal to local government units for an increase in allowable seating capacity...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to hold sessions four days a week
Senate to hold sessions four days a week
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate will hold sessions four days a week to ensure the passage of urgent economic and fiscal measures needed to pull...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends lowering of tariffs for rice imports
Palace defends lowering of tariffs for rice imports
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte’s decision to lower the tariff rates on imported rice, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Dito launches in NCR, prepares for accelerated growth
Dito launches in NCR, prepares for accelerated growth
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. intends to accelerate its growth further, targeting at least two...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with