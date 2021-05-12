514,655 Filipinos complete COVID-19 vaccination, 2 months since efforts began
MANILA, Philippines — Government figures on Wednesday showed 514,000 Filipinos now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but the daily average is still a concern two months since inoculation efforts in the country began.
The Department of Health said 6.4 million of the 7.76 million doses that the Philippines has had been distributed as of May 11.
Of the number, some 2.5 million doses have since been administered in 3,688 vaccination sites across the country, with 2.02 million Filipinos receiving their first shot.
Three regions had the most number of doses: Metro Manila with 2.5 million, Central Luzon with 631,620, and Calabarzon with 446,180.
Most of these areas form the 'NCR Plus' or the capital region with Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan. Government has sought to allocate more jabs in the quarantine bubble to arrest the surge in infections.
Fast-tracking inoculations
The country now has a seven-day average of 67,780 daily vaccinations, up by nearly a half from the 36,491 last week. Officials are targeting to inoculate 50 to 70 million this year in a bid to reach herd immunity.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez has repeatedly touted that the Philippines is among countries in Southeast Asia leading in its rollout.
But many have sought to point out that his assertion fails to acknowledge the number of vaccinations done per population.
Dr. Tony Leachon, an ex-government advisor, said inoculation efforts remain quite slow despite the country's supply of AstraZeneca jabs expiring by June and July.
"I don't think the challenge will be the supply, but the vaccine administration and acceptance of the people," he said in an exchange with Philstar.com.
Leachon added that public awareness on the jabs should be improved, along with good supply chain management, to vaccinate more people "at the fastest time possible and least amount of wastage."
Some of the solutions he proposed to avoid the AstraZeneca doses from going to waste is to identify local governments' capacity to administer the jabs, and have them commit to a target number.
Villages and barangays should also be allowed to set up vaccination sites done with their LGUs that can be more accessible.
"Local communities can provide the venue and the manpower for organizing, promoting, encoding, and screening," Leachon said. "While the LGU, through the help of DOH, provides the health workers to do the vaccination, inventory, and waste management."
Four vaccine shipments have been delivered to the country this May, or the first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V, 1.5 million Sinovac doses, as well as the more than 2 million AstraZeneca and 193,050 Pfizer doses from the COVAX facility.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.
"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.
- Latest
- Trending