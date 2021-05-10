#VACCINEWATCHPH
DILG: Ayuda distribution at 81%
Residents of Batasan Hills in Quezon CIty line up to receive their financial assistance from the national government on April 7, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

DILG: Ayuda distribution at 81%

Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - May 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 81 percent of the P22.9 billion in lockdown assistance has been paid out to beneficiaries in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said P18.6 billion or 80.95 percent of the total amount was already given to qualified beneficiaries in the NCR and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, a week before the May 15 deadline.

He remains confident that all local government units will meet the deadline despite the challenges in the distribution.

“Some of the reasons that LGUs have not yet completed their ayuda distribution are the huge number of beneficiaries, the big number of appeals that are undergoing deliberation, the tedious and lengthy process of partnering with banks and remittance centers for payout for those doing electronic distribution, and the difficulty of mobilizing personnel in this time of pandemic,” he pointed out in a statement over the weekend.

A total of 18 LGUs have finished their distribution, most of which are in the province of Laguna. These include Biñan, Cabuyao, San Pedro, Santa Rosa, Alaminos, Calauan, Famy, Magdalena, Nagcarlan, Paete, Pila, Rizal and Santa Cruz.

The five other LGUs that have completed their payout are Guiguinto and Pandi in Bulacan and Cavite province’s Tagaytay, Amadeo and Naic.

“We commend these LGUs who have now finished their financial aid dissemination for their commitment and partnership with the national government in this very tedious task. Because of your diligence and perseverance, we were able to show that the government cares,” Año said.

Laguna is leading the highest rate of distribution in NCR Plus with 93.84 percent, followed by Metro Manila with 81.92 percent.

Bulacan has a distribution rate of 80.52 percent, Rizal with 74.41 percent and Cavite with 72.99 percent.

