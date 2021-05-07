#VACCINEWATCHPH
Roque is substitute in supposed Duterte debate with Carpio on West Philippine Sea
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque holds a press conference in this May 4, 2021 photo.
Presidential Communications Operations Office

(Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he will take President Rodrigo Duterte's place in a debate with former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio on issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea because it would be unseemly for the president to stoop down to Carpio's level.

The debate had been the president's idea and the challenge was issued after a series of insults at the former Supreme Court justice. Carpio has been criticizing the government for playing down a 2016 arbitral ruling saying China's nine-dash line claim over a large part of the South China Sea has no basis in international law.

Roque said Cabinet members and senators advised the president against pushing through with the debate since Carpio is now just "a regular lawyer."
Carpio readily accepted the president's challenge to a debate, which the Philippine Bar Association has offered to host. 

Duterte has, in recent taped portions of his meetings with officials, launched tirades against Carpio and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario.

He has stressed that China was already in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal when he became president and that the Aquino administration, where del Rosario served as foreign affairs secretary, are to blame for Chinese presence in the West Philippine Sea. — Jonathan de Santos

