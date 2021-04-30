Carpio to 'sleeping' Duterte: China is not in possession of West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Once again calling out President Rodrigo Duterte for "setting aside" the country's arbitral award in 2016, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Carpio said the president himself is a challenge to enforcing the landmark ruling.

Speaking at an online forum on Friday organized by the Philippine Bar Association, Carpio said the challenges to the enforcement of the arbitral come from China and Duterte.

Almost five years since the arbitral ruling was issued, Beijing still rejects the award while Duterte refuses to assert it.

"Shout out to President Duterte that China is not in possession of the WPS. Shout out loud so that President Duterte will wake up from his deep sleep under the kulambo and admit to the nation the truth — that China is not in possession of the WPS," Carpio said.

The retired magistrate listed instances wherein Duterte became a challenge for the enforcement of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

July 2016: Duterte announced that he was "setting aside" the award to secure Chinese loans and investments worth $22 to 24 billion but less than 5% of these have materialized so far.



September 2016: Duterte announced that the Philippine Navy will not patrol the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea and that they would only patrol the territorial sea facing it.



July 2019: Duterte said he entered into a verbal fishing agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, allowing Chinese fishermen to enter Philippine EEZ.



July 2019: In his State of the Nation Address, Duterte said he is "inutile" when it comes to defending the West Philippine Sea.



November 2018, July 2019, July 2020, April 2021: The president has repeatedly claimed that "China is in possession of the WPS."

Given these, Carpio suggested ways to enforce the ruling even without China's participation.