COVID-19 beds at PGH in 90% occupancy rate, hospital spokesperson says
MANILA, Philippines — Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said Tuesday.
Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, in an interview with TeleRadyo, said 234 out of 250 COVID-19 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. “That’s more than 90% occupancy,” he pointed out.
He added that PGH’s Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room are also full. The hospital’s charity ward also has 80 patients on its waitlist, as he also noted that the number of oxygen ports in beds also pose a limitation to the hospital.
Del Rosario said they noted a “trending down,” with having 216 out of the 250 beds occupied, but numbers again went up in the last three days.
“We were surprised it’s at 234 again. We thought it will continue,” he added in Filipino.
Del Rosario said if it will be based on current PGH’s numbers, they would recommend an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine hoisted over Metro Manila and other provinces with high number of infections.
“But from now until mid-May, let us look into data again. There may be a huge decrease,” he added.
Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under MECQ status until May 14. Santiago City in Isabela province, as well as Quirino and Abra provinces will be under MECQ until end of May.
Health authorities on Monday logged 7,255 new infections, pushing national coronavirus caseload to 1,062,225. — Kristine Joy Patag
The Department of Tourism supports the construction of temporary hospitals and pandemic-related facilities in tourism sites, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says Tuesday.
"The DOT is gratified and honored to be able to use its parks and public spaces in support of the national pandemic response," she says.
She made the comment at the groundbreaking for a Mega Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park in Manila.
St. Luke's Medical Center hospitals in Taguig and in Quezon City are at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, SLMC says Sunday morning.
It says that aside from the COVID-19 wards and ICU units being full, there are also "several critical patients in waiting at the Emergency Room."
SLMC says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who are in need of immediate treatment should consider other healthcare institutions for now.
Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.
Estrada's son, former senator JV Ejercito on Monday morning tweeted that his father was rushed to the hospital.
"Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus," Ejercito says.
Please pray for my father who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital.— JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) March 28, 2021
Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus. ????????
Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo is at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, Manila's Public Information Office announces.
The hopsital's COVID-19 ward and isolation rooms are already at 124.44% capacity while suspected COVID-19 cases are also waiting for swab test results.
The hospital will limit admission of COVID-19 patients but the emergency room will remain open.
The COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91 as of March 24 but it is too early to tell if this is the start of a downward trend in the region, OCTA research says.
The average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital region was at 3,804 per day over the past week, which is a 61% increase from the previous week.
"The daily attack rate in NCR increased to 27.2 per 100,000, which puts the region in the high risk classification," the report read.
