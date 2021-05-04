COVID-19 beds at PGH in 90% occupancy rate, hospital spokesperson says

MANILA, Philippines — Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said Tuesday.

Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, in an interview with TeleRadyo, said 234 out of 250 COVID-19 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. “That’s more than 90% occupancy,” he pointed out.

He added that PGH’s Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room are also full. The hospital’s charity ward also has 80 patients on its waitlist, as he also noted that the number of oxygen ports in beds also pose a limitation to the hospital.

Del Rosario said they noted a “trending down,” with having 216 out of the 250 beds occupied, but numbers again went up in the last three days.

“We were surprised it’s at 234 again. We thought it will continue,” he added in Filipino.

Del Rosario said if it will be based on current PGH’s numbers, they would recommend an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine hoisted over Metro Manila and other provinces with high number of infections.

“But from now until mid-May, let us look into data again. There may be a huge decrease,” he added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under MECQ status until May 14. Santiago City in Isabela province, as well as Quirino and Abra provinces will be under MECQ until end of May.

Health authorities on Monday logged 7,255 new infections, pushing national coronavirus caseload to 1,062,225. — Kristine Joy Patag