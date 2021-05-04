#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 beds at PGH in 90% occupancy rate, hospital spokesperson says
Workers put finishing touches on the retrofitting of two wards in the Philippine General Hospital over the weekend. Image courtesy of DM Consunji Inc.
STAR/File

COVID-19 beds at PGH in 90% occupancy rate, hospital spokesperson says

(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said Tuesday.

Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, in an interview with TeleRadyo, said 234 out of 250 COVID-19 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. “That’s more than 90% occupancy,” he pointed out.

He added that PGH’s Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room are also full. The hospital’s charity ward also has 80 patients on its waitlist, as he also noted that the number of oxygen ports in beds also pose a limitation to the hospital.

Del Rosario said they noted a “trending down,” with having 216 out of the 250 beds occupied, but numbers again went up in the last three days.

“We were surprised it’s at 234 again. We thought it will continue,” he added in Filipino.

Del Rosario said if it will be based on current PGH’s numbers, they would recommend an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine hoisted over Metro Manila and other provinces with high number of infections.

“But from now until mid-May, let us look into data again. There may be a huge decrease,” he added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under MECQ status until May 14. Santiago City in Isabela province, as well as Quirino and Abra provinces will be under MECQ until end of May.

Health authorities on Monday logged 7,255 new infections, pushing national coronavirus caseload to 1,062,225.  — Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

April 20, 2021 - 7:53pm

The Department of Tourism supports the construction of temporary hospitals and pandemic-related facilities in tourism sites, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says Tuesday.

"The DOT is gratified and honored to be able to use its parks and public spaces in support of the national pandemic response," she says.

She made the comment at the groundbreaking for a Mega Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park in Manila.

April 18, 2021 - 9:26am

St. Luke's Medical Center hospitals in Taguig and in Quezon City are at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, SLMC says Sunday morning.

It says that aside from the COVID-19 wards and ICU units being full, there are also "several critical patients in waiting at the Emergency Room."

SLMC says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who are in need of immediate treatment should consider other healthcare institutions for now. 

March 29, 2021 - 7:40am

Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.

Estrada's son, former senator JV Ejercito on Monday morning tweeted that his father was rushed to the hospital.

"Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus," Ejercito says.

March 28, 2021 - 3:25pm

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo is at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, Manila's Public Information Office announces.

The hopsital's COVID-19 ward and isolation rooms are already at 124.44% capacity while suspected COVID-19 cases are also waiting for swab test results.

The hospital will limit admission of COVID-19 patients but the emergency room will remain open.

March 25, 2021 - 8:38am

The COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91 as of March 24 but it is too early to tell if this is the start of a downward trend in the region, OCTA research says.

The average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital region was at 3,804 per day over the past week, which is a 61% increase from the previous week.

"The daily attack rate in NCR increased to 27.2 per 100,000, which puts the region in the high risk classification," the report read.

Son of retired soldier tops PMA class of 2021
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
A 25-year-old Negrense and son of a retired soldier topped the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2021.
Headlines
Manny Pacquiao asks Biden: Expedite delivery of Moderna to Philippines
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao has sent US President Joe Biden a letter requesting him to facilitate the early delivery of some 20 million...
Headlines
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
22 hours ago
"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin twe...
Headlines
NEDA wants GCQ for NCR this May
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Metro Manila needs to downgrade to general community quarantine this May, and the government must improve the prevent, detect,...
Headlines
EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab
18 hours ago
A Facebook Live showed the 76-year-old president inoculated with the Chinese-made vaccine by Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
Latest
‘Only Duterte can curse’: Palace says Locsin sorry for Twitter rant vs China
19 minutes ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has apologized for swearing at China on Twitter amid escalating tensions over...
Headlines
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 6
By PhilstarLIVE | 39 minutes ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May...
Headlines
FDA: Sinopharm vaccine given to Duterte covered by special permit
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The country’s FDA has yet to approve the jab for emergency use. The Chinese-made vaccine has been restricted to compassionate...
Headlines
Over P10 billion released to red-tagging task force amid calls to realign its budget — senator
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The government this year has already released billions of pesos to its controversial anti-communist task force, a senator...
Headlines
Retiring PNP chief Sinas says he lost 72 lbs during his term
1 hour ago
“Those who joined were not relieved from their post and assignments. They were closely monitored daily by our fitness...
Headlines
