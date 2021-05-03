#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Vaccine panel: Sputnik V safety and efficacy evaluated 'very thoroughly'
This handout photo taken on May 1, 2021 and received from the Presidential Communications Operations Office shows workers unloading first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from a plane shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila.
PCOO Handout via AFP

Vaccine panel: Sputnik V safety and efficacy evaluated 'very thoroughly'

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Brazil's rejection of Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V should not be an issue, a vaccine expert said Monday, as the Philippines is set to begin administering the jabs this week.

Nina Gloriani, head of the science department's vaccine development expert panel, said Sputnik V was evaluated "very thoroughly" for safety, immunogenicity and efficacy.

"It is clear that we asked for a lot of data and they (vaccine developer) sent it to us... So in fairness (to them), it was the most comprehensive set of documents that we received from these vaccine companies," Gloriani said at a press briefing.

"We think there is no issue because in other countries, at least we have three, in real world conditions, there was no problem in terms of safety or even efficacy," he added.

Gloriani was asked to react to the decision of Brazilian health regulator Anvisa to reject the importation of Sputnik V vaccine because of alleged "inherent risks" and the supposed lack of data proving that it is safe and effective against COVID-19.

She said the vaccine experts panel is closely monitoring the explanation of both Brazil and Gamaleya, which developed the Sputnik V jabs. She said it was possible that some of the documents submitted by Sputnik V developers to Brazilian authorities may have been misunderstood.

The Philippine government is purchasing 20 million doses of Sputnik V as part of its objective to administer COVID-19 shots to 70 million people this year. A total of 15,000 doses of the Russia-made jabs were delivered last week. 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SPUTNIK V
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
7 hours ago
"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin twe...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
The Philippine College of Physicians, the umbrella organization of internists in the country, issued statement Sunday opposing...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
13 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has protested the "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges"...
Headlines
fbfb
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
7 hours ago
The first batch of Sputnik V jabs, which arrived last Saturday, will be used in a “pilot run” to assess the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Under siege at home, Myanmar's pro-democracy movement has supporters in the Philippines
Under siege at home, Myanmar's pro-democracy movement has supporters in the Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
"If a neighbor's house is on fire, you don't just wait for the fire to come and engulf your house, you go out and try to douse...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab
EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab
2 hours ago
A Facebook Live showed the 76-year-old president inoculated with the Chinese-made vaccine by Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG verifying 'accuracy and veracity' of reported data breach
OSG verifying 'accuracy and veracity' of reported data breach
3 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General on Monday said it took note of the reported data breach of 345,000 of its files, but added...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
As the Supreme Court continues its debates on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Philippine journalists...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
6 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said health workers have yet to receive their hazard pay and medical facilities are still lacking despite...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution
DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The DOH forwarded reports of invalid prescriptions to the Professional Regulations Commission, Vergeire said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with