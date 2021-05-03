EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:33 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday received his first shot of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, despite the jab not yet being cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Authority.

A Facebook Live showed the 76-year-old president inoculated with the Chinese-made vaccine by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The Palace earlier said that Duterte would receive the vaccine in public after initially opting to get it in private.

Malacañang confirmed that Duterte received his first COVID-19 shot.

"This confirms that (President Duterte) received his first dose tonight of the Sinopharm anti-COVID-19 vaccine," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Sinopharm has applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA, which has yet to grant it.

The agency in February approved a compassionate use permit for some 10,000 doses of Sinopharm for the Presidential Security Group.

It came months after their illegal vaccination that came under heavy criticism with no one held responsible to date.

"His first dose was covered by the Compassionate Use Permit issued to the PSG (Presidential Security Group) hospital by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Roque said Monday night. — with The STAR/Alexis Romero