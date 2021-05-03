#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab
This photo shows Health Sec. Francisco Duque III administering the Sinopharm vaccine to President Rodrigo Duterte on May 3, 2021
Facebook/Sen. Bong Go

EUA still pending but Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm jab

(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 7:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:33 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday received his first shot of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, despite the jab not yet being cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Authority.

A Facebook Live showed the 76-year-old president inoculated with the Chinese-made vaccine by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The Palace earlier said that Duterte would receive the vaccine in public after initially opting to get it in private.

Malacañang confirmed that Duterte received his first COVID-19 shot.

"This confirms that (President Duterte) received his first dose  tonight of the Sinopharm anti-COVID-19 vaccine," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.  

Sinopharm has applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA, which has yet to grant it.

The agency in February approved a compassionate use permit for some 10,000 doses of Sinopharm for the Presidential Security Group.

It came months after their illegal vaccination that came under heavy criticism with no one held responsible to date.

"His first dose was covered by the Compassionate Use Permit issued to the PSG (Presidential Security Group) hospital by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Roque said Monday night. — with The STAR/Alexis Romero

COVID-19 VACCINES FRANCISCO DUQUE III RODRIGO DUTERTE SINOPHARM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
6 hours ago
"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin twe...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Philippine College of Physicians, the umbrella organization of internists in the country, issued statement Sunday opposing...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has protested the "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges"...
Headlines
fbfb
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
6 hours ago
The first batch of Sputnik V jabs, which arrived last Saturday, will be used in a “pilot run” to assess the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Under siege at home, Myanmar's pro-democracy movement has supporters in the Philippines
Under siege at home, Myanmar's pro-democracy movement has supporters in the Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"If a neighbor's house is on fire, you don't just wait for the fire to come and engulf your house, you go out and try to douse...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
OSG verifying 'accuracy and veracity' of reported data breach
OSG verifying 'accuracy and veracity' of reported data breach
1 hour ago
The Office of the Solicitor General on Monday said it took note of the reported data breach of 345,000 of its files, but added...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
Philippine journalists: Anti-terrorism law will reduce country to unquestioning individuals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
As the Supreme Court continues its debates on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Philippine journalists...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
Hontiveros calls for special audit of 'Bayanihan' funds
4 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said health workers have yet to receive their hazard pay and medical facilities are still lacking despite...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution
DOH: Regulators looking into ivermectin distribution
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The DOH forwarded reports of invalid prescriptions to the Professional Regulations Commission, Vergeire said.
Headlines
fbfb
7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million
7,255 new COVID-19 cases push overall count to 1.06 million
4 hours ago
The Department of Health on Monday reported 7,255 new coronavirus cases, with the country's total now at 1,062,225
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with