#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Court premises of MECQ areas to remain closed, but operations to continue via videoconferencing
Police and barangay officers man the entry and exit points of Barangay 297 in Manila at Monday midnight, March 22, 2021 after it was placed under a four-day lockdown along with 12 other barangays.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Court premises of MECQ areas to remain closed, but operations to continue via videoconferencing

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has extended the closure of premises of courts in Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine areas but stressed that operations will continue through videoconferencing.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Friday issued Administrative Circular No. 29-2021 ordering the courts in MECQ areas to remain physically closed until May 14, but they may be reached through hotlines and email addresses posted on the SC website.

“Considering that the National Capital Region, the provinces of Abra, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Quirino and Rizal, and Santiago City, Isabela continue to be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until May 14, all first and second level courts, and appellate collegiate courts and their judicial offices in the said areas shall continue to be physically closed until 14 May 2021,” he said.

Courts and judicial offices in other localities under localized ECQ and MECQ shall likewise be physically closed for the duration of their community quarantine status.

Gesmundo, however, stressed that these courts “shall continue to operate during this period through fully remote videoconferencing, which must be maximized so as not to delay the trial of cases and court processes.”

“Judges are to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings on pending cases and all other matters, whether urgent or not, regardless of their physical location and without prior permission from the Office of the Court Administrator,” the chief justice also said.

Following the extended physical closure of courts, filing and service of pleadings and motions during the said period will also be suspended and will resume seven days from the first day of the court’s reopening.

Affected courts shall also maintain skeletal force to attend to urgent matters and concerns.

At least 25% on-site operations for GCQ, MGCQ areas

Courts in localities under General Community Quarantine and Modified GCQ, meanwhile, shall be physically open during the said period.

The following areas are currently under GCQ: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Tacloban City in Leyte, Iligan City in Northern Mindanao and Davao City. The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ.

The affected courts shall operate “with a workforce of at least 25% to be determined by the executive justices and presiding judges using their sound discretion with respect to their courts, and the executive justices and executive judges with respect to the judicial offices,” Gesmundo said.

Justices and judges may still conduct videoconferencing from their homes, provided that these will be within the judicial territorial region, and with notice to the Office of the Court of Administrator with respect to Judges of the first and second level courts, added the chief justice.

The SC has recently approved financial assistance of P15,000 to P50,000 for lower court personnel who died or contracted COVID-19 and were hospitalized.

The Philippines’ coronavirus caseload breached the one million mark on April 26. As of Thursday, health authorities recorded 1,028,738 COVID-19 infections in the country, with 69,354 classified as active cases.

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
19 hours ago
"President Duterte did not waste time in advancing his declared embrace of Xi Jinping when he very quickly shelved the Arbitral...
Headlines
fbfb
Expert cites factors in India COVID-19 surge
Expert cites factors in India COVID-19 surge
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
For the Philippines to avoid an India-like surge that has completely overrun hospitals and crematoriums, an infectious disease...
Headlines
fbfb
General population vaccination may start in September
General population vaccination may start in September
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to vaccinate the general population by the third quarter of this year, with an inoculation rate...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea &mdash; Carpio
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea — Carpio
1 day ago
"Filipinos deserve, and should demand, a President who loves Filipinos first and foremost and who will uncompromisingly defend...
Headlines
fbfb
Review protocols vs COVID-19 variants &mdash; MMDA chief
Review protocols vs COVID-19 variants — MMDA chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has called for a review of business guidelines and protocols as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines &mdash; envoy
First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines — envoy
2 hours ago
In a Facebook post, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said the jabs will arrive in Manila by Saturday.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to host 2021 WTTC Global Summit in October
Philippines to host 2021 WTTC Global Summit in October
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The World Travel and Tourism Council once again announced that the Philippines has been selected as the next country to host...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: No epal politicians in pantries
DILG: No epal politicians in pantries
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The government yesterday issued a stern warning against politicians who might take advantage of the Bayanihan-inspired community...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco&rsquo;s no disconnection policy to continue
Meralco’s no disconnection policy to continue
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. no disconnection policy will continue as the government extended the modified enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion launches vaccine education campaign
Concepcion launches vaccine education campaign
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Go Bakuna, a campaign to promote vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019, will be launched today in a bid to address...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with