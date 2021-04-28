#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19
File photo shows Supreme Court building in Manila.
File

SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19, the Office of the Court Administrator said.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez on April 27 issued circular 51-2021 addressing judges and personnel of first and level courts on the approval of financial assistance to those who were hospitalized and those who died due to the coronavirus diseases since March 2020 “until the current pandemic ends.”

“Considering that there are judges and court personnel of the first and second level courts who contracted COVID-19 while in the performance of their functions, there is a need to help them defray their hospitalization expenses incurred in treating COVID-19 infection,” Marquez said.

First level courts are Municipal and Metropolitan Trial Courts, while the second level are those Regional Trial Courts.

The court administrator added that Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, with the concurrence of SC’s full court, has approved the grant of financial aid for employees who contracted COVID-19 and required inpatient care or hospital confinement.

According to the circular, those who were hospitalized due to mild and moderate illness will receive P15,000.

Those characterized as severe to critical illness, but not limited to acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, requiring invasive ventilation, extracorporeal oxygenation, or renal replacement therapy and the like will be given P30,000.

In cases of death due to COVID-19, whether hospitalized or not, the Judiciary will give P50,000 as cash assistance.

It is not immediately known how many court employees contracted COVID-19.

Marquez said the following documents must be submitted to the Financial Management Office, Office of the Court Administrator:

  • Result of RT-PCR test (positive) from March 2020 onwards
  • Medical certificate stating the clinical findings of the illness caused by COVID-19, including whether the illness is mild, moderate, severe or critical
  • Death certificate indicating the patient died of COVID-19 or of complications due to COVID-19
  • Disbursement voucher
  • Obligation request

“The original hard copies of the above requirements must be received by the FMO-OCA before the subsidy can be released. However, to facilitate and expedite the processing of the claims, all the above requirements may be initially emailed to caresubsidy.oca@judiciary.gov.ph,” the circular read.

Judiciary employees, along with other frontline personnel in essential sectors, have been included in the A4 priority category on the government’s priority vaccination list.

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO MIDAS MARQUEZ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFFICE OF THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
3 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Two more hospitals were granted compassionate special permits by the Food and Drug Administration to use anti-parasitic drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills
DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills
2 minutes ago
"They can say what they want from the Chinese mainland; we continue to assert from our waters by right of international law...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for &lsquo;automatic travel bans&rsquo;
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for ‘automatic travel bans’
49 minutes ago
"Rather than collecting variants, the IATF should have long ago established protocols and guidelines on imposing automatic...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
59 minutes ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Logistical challenges again hampered the delivery of the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V,...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with