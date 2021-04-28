Philippines sees 6,895 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,895 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,020,495.

Russian-manufactured Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in the country next month instead of this week, Malacañang announced, citing logistical challenges again.

Metro Manila mayors recommended implementing a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the capital region after April 30, which will allow more economic activities while retaining border control.

More than a year into the pandemic, a senator urged the government's COVID-19 task force to craft guidelines for "automatic travel bans" on countries with high COVID-19 cases or new variants.

The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19, the Office of the Court Administrator said.