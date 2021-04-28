Philippines sees 6,895 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,895 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,020,495.
- Active cases: 67,769 or 6.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,739, pushing total to 935,695
- Deaths: 115, bringing total to 17,031
Russian-manufactured Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in the country next month instead of this week, Malacañang announced, citing logistical challenges again.
Metro Manila mayors recommended implementing a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the capital region after April 30, which will allow more economic activities while retaining border control.
More than a year into the pandemic, a senator urged the government's COVID-19 task force to craft guidelines for "automatic travel bans" on countries with high COVID-19 cases or new variants.
The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19, the Office of the Court Administrator said.
Some minimum wage workers and overseas Filipino workers under the A4 priority group will be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a "symbolic inoculation ceremony” on May 1, Labor Day, Malacañang said.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
