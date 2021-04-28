#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines sees 6,895 new coronavirus infections
People line up to avail of free food items at the Diliman Community Pantry inside UP Diliman Campus in Quezon City, April 28 2021. The pantry is only limited to 400 individuals a day to avoid overcrowding and to ensure health protocols are followed.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Philippines sees 6,895 new coronavirus infections

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,895 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,020,495.

  • Active cases: 67,769 or 6.6% of the total
  • Recoveries: 10,739, pushing total to 935,695
  • Deaths: 115, bringing total to 17,031

What's new today? 

  • Russian-manufactured Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in the country next month instead of this week, Malacañang announced, citing logistical challenges again. 

  • Metro Manila mayors recommended implementing a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the capital region after April 30, which will allow more economic activities while retaining border control.

  • More than a year into the pandemic, a senator urged the government's COVID-19 task force to craft guidelines for "automatic travel bans" on countries with high COVID-19 cases or new variants. 

  • The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19, the Office of the Court Administrator said.

  • Some minimum wage workers and overseas Filipino workers under the A4 priority group will be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a "symbolic inoculation ceremony” on May 1, Labor Day, Malacañang said.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
5 hours ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
8 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies
Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies
7 minutes ago
The travel restriction will start on April 29 to May 14. Those with travel history to India are also covered by the move...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 13 minutes ago
Drilon's bill received a significant nod from Justice Secretary Guevarra who told reporters that enacting a law that...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 240K people already fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 &mdash; DOH
Over 240K people already fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 51 minutes ago
Latest data showed that since the start of the vaccination program in March, 1,809,801 vaccine doses have been administered...
Headlines
fbfb
'Barangayanihan' project a publicity stunt to curb criticism &mdash; groups
'Barangayanihan' project a publicity stunt to curb criticism — groups
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The national police this week began rolling out its  "PNP Barangayanihan", a police version of community pantries...
Headlines
fbfb
'We're not out of the woods yet,' OCTA says in calling for MECQ extension
'We're not out of the woods yet,' OCTA says in calling for MECQ extension
1 hour ago
"If cases surge again, it will be more difficult to deal with as our hospitals are still full," said OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with