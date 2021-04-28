Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Logistical challenges again hampered the delivery of the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which were supposed to arrive in the Philippines Wednesday evening.
Malacañang confirmed Wednesday that logistical challenges, specifically the lack of direct flights from Russia and the difficulty of keeping the shots in sub-zero temperatures, has delayed the arrival of the jabs.
The government now expects the vaccines to arrive in May instead, but assured that vaccine czar Carlito Galvez has “taken steps to address these challenges.”
This is the second time that the arrival of the vaccine doses has been pushed back. The shots were originally scheduled to land on April 25, but its delivery was pushed back to April 28, before Malacañang confirmed that this also would not push through.
ABS-CBN News first reported that the scheduled arrival of the first doses of Sputnik V was cancelled, citing airline sources who told them that the shots were not loaded on the Qatar Air flight scheduled to arrive 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Russia approved the Gamaleya Institute’s Sputnik V vaccine in August 2020, becoming the first country to clear a jab for COVID-19.
In March, the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Sputnik V, paving the way for the shots to be administered once they arrive.
The Department of Health, however, said that not all local governments will receive the vaccine due to stringent handling and storage requirements, among them the need to be stored at temperatures not exceeding -18 degrees Celsius.
Sputnik V is taken in two doses, and has a 91.6% efficacy rate. Results from a peer-reviewed late-stage trial in The Lancet medical journal showed too that it is completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.
Galvez has said that most of the Philippines’ vaccine supply would consist of the China-made Coronavac, with 4.5 million doses, and Sputnik V, with 4 million doses.
He also said that the country is negotiating for 20 million doses of the Russian-made jab.
Government data shows that since the start of the vaccination drive in March, 237,992 people have been fully vaccinated in the Philippines, while 1.5 million have received their first vaccine dose.
While the government touts that the Philippines is the third country in Southeast Asia with the most number of doses administered, it neglects to say that only around 1% of the population have been given a vaccine and has been administering shots at a snail’s pace owing partly to the scarce supply of jabs.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
(Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.
Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.
"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.
The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.
As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:
- commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
- public and private wet and dry market vendors
- frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services
- workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products
- frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
- frontline workers in private and government financial services
- frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments
- priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders
- security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
- frontline workers in private and government news media
- customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
- frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies
- overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months
- frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
- frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities
- frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel
- diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations
- Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide P170 million in support to help the Department of Health rollout the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.
According to the US Embassy, the aid was announced by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law during a visit to a Caloocan City vaccination site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials.
"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy. This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines."
Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.
The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.
The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.
"CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA stated on Twitter. — AFP
