8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May â€” envoy

8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May — envoy
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr. on Tuesday said some eight million doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine could reach the country by end of May.
The Indian manufacturer's candidate jab "Covaxin" secured emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration this month, joining five more drugmakers cleared by the local regulator.
In a Laging Handa briefing, Bagatsing said a tripartite deal was inked between Bharat, local governments and the private sector.
"The national government really has no participation here," he said. "They have also informed me that hopefully, the delivery will be by last week of May."
Covaxin is taken in two doses and has reported 81% efficacy rate. It is developed by Bharat under a partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.
Those with a history of allergies are immune-compromised, pregnant, breastfeeding mother, have bleeding disorder, fever or other serious health-related issues are not advised to receive this.
The envoy to India cited a growing demand there to ramp up the production of vaccines, with the COVID-19 crisis reaching an alarming rate.
"With these cases, the Indian government is worried that they may be short hence they ordered to double the production of Biotech," Bagatsing said in Filipino. "The eight million that will arrive there hopefully by end of the month is already committed."
Bagatsing added that two overseas Filipino workers in India have died from the COVID-19, while 20 more are infected and are currently in isolation.
Apart from the LGU and private-sector led deal, he said 30 million doses of Covavax could be delivered by September this year. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. flew to India last month for talks with the Serum Institute, where the supply deal for this was signed.
Vaccinations in the Philippines began in March, where over 209,000 are now fully-inoculated and 1.35 million with their first dose. The national government has yet to make other final purchase deals with any manufacturer, aside from doses from China's Sinovac. — Christian Deiparine
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines.
A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.
Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.
"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.
The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.
As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:
- commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
- public and private wet and dry market vendors
- frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services
- workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products
- frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
- frontline workers in private and government financial services
- frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments
- priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders
- security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
- frontline workers in private and government news media
- customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
- frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies
- overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months
- frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
- frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities
- frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel
- diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations
- Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide P170 million in support to help the Department of Health rollout the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.
According to the US Embassy, the aid was announced by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law during a visit to a Caloocan City vaccination site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials.
"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy. This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines."
Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.
The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.
The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.
"CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA stated on Twitter. — AFP
