8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May â€” envoy

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr. on Tuesday said some eight million doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine could reach the country by end of May.

The Indian manufacturer's candidate jab "Covaxin" secured emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration this month, joining five more drugmakers cleared by the local regulator.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Bagatsing said a tripartite deal was inked between Bharat, local governments and the private sector.

"The national government really has no participation here," he said. "They have also informed me that hopefully, the delivery will be by last week of May."

Covaxin is taken in two doses and has reported 81% efficacy rate. It is developed by Bharat under a partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

Those with a history of allergies are immune-compromised, pregnant, breastfeeding mother, have bleeding disorder, fever or other serious health-related issues are not advised to receive this.

The envoy to India cited a growing demand there to ramp up the production of vaccines, with the COVID-19 crisis reaching an alarming rate.

"With these cases, the Indian government is worried that they may be short hence they ordered to double the production of Biotech," Bagatsing said in Filipino. "The eight million that will arrive there hopefully by end of the month is already committed."

Bagatsing added that two overseas Filipino workers in India have died from the COVID-19, while 20 more are infected and are currently in isolation.

Apart from the LGU and private-sector led deal, he said 30 million doses of Covavax could be delivered by September this year. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. flew to India last month for talks with the Serum Institute, where the supply deal for this was signed.

Vaccinations in the Philippines began in March, where over 209,000 are now fully-inoculated and 1.35 million with their first dose. The national government has yet to make other final purchase deals with any manufacturer, aside from doses from China's Sinovac. — Christian Deiparine