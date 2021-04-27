MANILA, Philippines — On the resumption of the oral arguments on Tuesday, Solicitor General Jose Calida will present to the Supreme Court the Duterte government’s defense of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the law reviled and contested by 37 groups.

After long weeks of delay due to COVID-19 threat and lockdowns, the SC on Tuesday will continue its debates, via videoconference, on the consolidated petitions against the anti-terrorism law.

The justices of the Supreme Court took four hours-long sessions to grill the seven oralists for the petitioners. Here is a cheat sheet for their arguments to urge the court to strike down the law as unconstitutional.

In its fifth session, Calida will first present the government’s defense and interpellation will follow.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon may also join the oral arguments via Zoom. “He shall be covered by the same regulations as counsels. During the interpellation of the respondent, questions may be fielded to him through the Solicitor General,” the SC said in its advisory.

The SC has designated two amici curiae or “friends of court” to help them dispose of the issues raised at the arguments. They are retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza. They are also expected to present their respective statements to the court.

