#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 3

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court continues the oral arguments on the 37 petitions questioning the much feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on Tuesday, February 16.

This is already the third day of the oral arguments, as the 15-member tribunal resumes their interpellation of the seven oralists of the petitioners.

The second day of the oral arguments started with Solicitor General Jose Calida making an oral manifestation that two Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos, known as the first to be charged with anti-terrorism law violations, are withdrawing their Petition-in-Intervention.

Calida told the court that government lawyers have swooped in their cases, with the two farmers signing a manifestation that they were merely forced by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers to sign the petition they did not understand.

The NUPL, long-time rights and pro bono lawyers, denied there was any coercion in the petition they prepared.

Gurung and Ramos’ fight against the anti-terrorism law however will be confined at the trial court, at the time, as the SC cited the pending case and unanimously denied their Petition-in-Intervention.

After Calida’s manifestation, justices continued to grill the petitioners on how the law may have “chilled” them into silence. Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and NUPL chair Neri Colmenares discussed whether a petition for habeas corpus, usually legal remedy of relatives of missing persons to compel the government to produce their persons, may be filed for a person detained under Section 29 of the law.

Colmenares submitted that the right is not taken away, but there remains fear the petition may be dismissed by the court due to the wording of the law that allows up to 24 days of detention, without charges, of suspected terrorists with a written authority from the Anti-Terrorism Council.

Should the justices finish their interpellation of the petitioners on its third day of oral arguments, the appointed amici curiae or “friend/s of court” will present their statements.

The SC has called in retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza and former Chief Justice Reynato Puno to help the tribunal dispose issues raised against the anti-terrorism law.

Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16. Meanwhile, read recaps of the first two days of oral arguments here and here.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The police claim that this is a 'rescue operation' but it is obvious from the videos taken by one of the Lumads there himself...
Headlines
fbfb
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
One of the 19 new United Kingdom variant cases recorded last week had links to an employee of the Metro Rail Transit where...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"It came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today. While [Archdiocese of Cebu - Commission on...
Headlines
fbfb
6 Boracay tourists with forged swab results charged
6 Boracay tourists with forged swab results charged
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has filed charges against six Boracay tourists found with fake RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Mukhang pera&rsquo;: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
‘Mukhang pera’: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 days ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed embarrassment at recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte who told the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption has received over 200 complaints and has acted on 40 reports since...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA brings home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar
DFA brings home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar
4 hours ago
DFA in a statement said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3...
Headlines
fbfb
Sprinkled, cotton ball, DIY? Ash Wednesday tweaked vs COVID-19
Sprinkled, cotton ball, DIY? Ash Wednesday tweaked vs COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
If one prefers the traditional method of imposing ash on the forehead this Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...
Headlines
fbfb
Opening of cinemas deferred to March 1
Opening of cinemas deferred to March 1
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The reopening of cinemas in Metro Manila and other general community quarantine areas has been deferred to March 1 to give...
Headlines
fbfb
DA eyes transport of 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila
DA eyes transport of 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking to deliver at least 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila for two months to stabilize...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with