#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Anti-terrorism law debates to resume on April 27, via SC's first virtual oral arguments
This photo release on February 2 shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/Released

Anti-terrorism law debates to resume on April 27, via SC's first virtual oral arguments

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Oral arguments on the 37 petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will resume on April 27 — in what would be the Supreme Court’s first virtual debates in history — after eight weeks of suspension due to COVID-19 threat and lockdowns.

This was following an earlier advisory from the Supreme Court that the debates will resume two weeks after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine status imposed on Metro Manila.

In an en banc advisory on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said: “Given the current public health situation, the remainder of the oral arguments shall be conducted through videoconferencing.”

But the SC explained that “this arrangement shall be pro hac vice (for this occasion only) vis-à-vis these consolidated cases.” The high court stressed that personal appearance before the en banc remains the primary mode of oral arguments.

The SC Public Information Office shall post an audio stream of the proceedings on Youtube.

National security adviser may join

In the resumption of the oral arguments — the fifth session — Solicitor General Jose Calida is expected to deliver government’s opening statement and defense of the anti-terrorism law.

The SC said National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon may be allowed to join the Zoom platform for the debates.

“He shall be covered by the same regulations as counsels. During the interpellation of the respondent, questions may be fielded to him through the Solicitor General,” it added.

READ: Cheat sheet: Petitioners argue for the nullification of anti-terrorism law

Proper decorum

The tribunal said the justices, court personnel, counsels, amici curiae—or “friends of court” expected to deliver a statement—will attend the debates via Zoom. They will not be allowed to record the proceedings. Doing so may result in direct contempt from the court and be dealt with summarily, the SC added.

Access to the video platform shall be given to three lawyers per petition and seven lawyers for the Office of the Solicitor General.

The high court also warned that counsels cannot send private messages to each other, to a member of the court staff or any justice using the Zoom platform provided by the court.

It added that “the conduct of videoconferencing shall resemble oral arguments in the session hall, with remote locations viewed as extensions of the session hall. The dignity and solemnity required in the session hall, as well as the rules and practices on proper court decorum, shall be strictly observed.”

Participants are told to wear proper attire and have simple black or white backgrounds. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who will supervise and control the proceedings, may order any counsel who fail to follow the requirements to comply or be removed from the platform.

“The law on perjury and the rules on contempt continue to apply,” the high court also said.

Delays

The oral arguments on the petitions against the highly contentious anti-terrorism law have been suffering delays due to COVID-19 threat. Earlier sessions were suspended as justices needed to go on self-quarantine, while the enforcement of the ECQ as infections surge forced courts to be physically closed.

In the third oral arguments session on Feb 16, petitioners made a fresh plea for the issuance of a temporary restraining order against the law’s implementation. This was formalized in a motion filed by more than 20 petitioners on February 23.

The SC had earlier said it will wait for Solicitor General Calida’s comment on the motions praying for a TRO before it resolves them.

Court documents, however, showed that Calida had asked the SC at least twice to extend the deadline for the government’s answer on the petitioners’ motions. His latest plea for extension seeks to push the deadline to April 23.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW HERMOGENES ESPERON JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG's Di&ntilde;o claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
DILG's Diño claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Actually, we were just misquoted. There is no need to get a permit or clearance. My suggestion was just to coordinate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to buy Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early stage trials.
Headlines
fbfb
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin &mdash; Palace
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to take charge in identifying actions against illegal trading...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged senators to give the executive order that lowered the tariffs on pork imports a chance...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov&rsquo;t experts consider mixing coronavirus vaccine brands as supply dries up
Gov’t experts consider mixing coronavirus vaccine brands as supply dries up
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A health official said that government experts are considering recommending using a different coronavirus vaccine brand for...
Headlines
fbfb
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
3 hours ago
“Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National...
Headlines
fbfb
DOE: Petroleum activities in West Philippine Sea unhampered by China, COVID-19
DOE: Petroleum activities in West Philippine Sea unhampered by China, COVID-19
3 hours ago
The Department of Energy said it will take steps to address any country starting petroleum activities in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with