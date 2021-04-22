Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine â€” DepEd

Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday said teachers and school staff who are senior citizens or with comorbidities can already get vaccinated for the COVID-19 prior to the targeted start by June.

Teaching and non-teaching personnel were moved up to the A4 in the priority list this April under a move by the coronavirus task force.

But in a statement, DepEd sought to remind that elderly and those with pre-existing conditions belong to higher groups in the list.

"This will play a huge role in our bid for our learners’ return to school," said Secretary Leonor Briones, as she urged them to reach out to their local governments for the vaccine.

Early this week, she said there was an initial 1.2 million in the agency's list to be inoculated by middle of the year. But, this was reduced to 791,000 after taking into account those already vaccinated from their LGUs.

For DepEd-led vaccinations, Briones said there would no longer be a registration as they already have the list of personnel.

In an April 19 memorandum, the agency said too that they were assured by the Department of Health that teachers and staff vaccinated would be taken care of, should they show adverse event following immunization.

The DepEd Task Force COVID-19 issues Memorandum No. 372 or the "Guidance on COVID-19 Vaccination for DepEd Teaching and... Posted by DepEd Philippines on Sunday, 18 April 2021

DepEd's public affairs service is also working with the DOH to increase vaccination awareness among personnel, and to tap "champions" who will campaign for the efforts.

“I am encouraging everyone to be proactive in learning about the vaccine and the vaccination program, and to make an informed choice about the matter,” Briones added.

As of April 20, government records showed 209,456 Filipinos already fully vaccinated for the COVID-19, while 1.35 million got their first dose.

The country's total supply of 3,025,600 vaccines have also been entirely distributed, as it awaits the delivery of more purchased Sinovac and donated doses from the World Health Organiation-led COVAX facility.