#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas
Satellite image shows Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae)
RAMBB

Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas

(Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) will continue to dump more rain in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas while maintaining its strength, PAGASA said Monday morning.

Bising was last seen 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

Bising is projected to move generally northward or north-northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning. Then it will head northeastward throughout Thursday an east-northwestward on Friday away from the landmass of Luzon.

Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for Bising:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rain (Monday)

  • Bicol region
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain (Tuesday)

  • Bicol region
  • Northern Samar

“Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are increasingly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

  • Catanduanes
  • Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy)
  • Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito)
  • Eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Biliran

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)

  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)
  • Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)
  • Southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte
  • Rest of Camarines Sur
  • Rest of Albay
  • Rest of Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Siargao Islands
  • Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA also said the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country

Very rough to high seas (5 to 12 meters)

  • Eastern seaboard of Luzon

Rough to very high seas (2.5 to 7 meters)

  • Northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5 meters)

  • Northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon
  • Eastern seaboard of Caraga

Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)

  • Remaining seaboards of localities where wind signals are in effect
  • Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)

  • Western seaboard of Central Luzon

Forecast positions

  • Tuesday morning: 300 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 510 km east of Baler, Aurora
  • Wednesday morning: 430 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Thursday morning: 405 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Friday morning: 505 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Saturday morning: 965 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 19, 2021 - 7:52am

Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

April 19, 2021 - 7:52am

The Magat Dam will release water from its reservoir in anticipation of the expected heavy inflow due to Typhoon Bising. 

The spillway will be opened at about 6 a.m. on April 20, Tuesday.

April 17, 2021 - 5:50pm

PAGASA says Typhoon Bising has slighty accelerated and intensified while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea. 

At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Bising was spotted at 460 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Bising has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

April 17, 2021 - 11:18am
State weather bureau PAGASA says Typhoon Bising has slightly intenisfied while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the eye of Bising was located 645 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern leyte or 545 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.
April 16, 2021 - 11:31am
PAGASA says Bising enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility as it intensifies into a typhoon.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the eye of Bising was located 960 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA puts Pacquiao &lsquo;endorsement&rsquo; to rest
RSA puts Pacquiao ‘endorsement’ to rest
10 hours ago
Business tycoon Ramon Ang, the newly appointed chief executive officer of San Miguel Corp., recently clarified a statement...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Business as usual lockdowns won&rsquo;t work&rsquo;
‘Business as usual lockdowns won’t work’
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday called for a more hands-on approach in the government’s COVID-19 response as cases...
Headlines
fbfb
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
play
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
18 hours ago
"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation...
Headlines
fbfb
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"Community [pantries are] an act of resistance against government neglect and indifference."
Headlines
fbfb
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines &lsquo;morally unconscionable&rsquo;
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines ‘morally unconscionable’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
World health and trade bodies hit last weekend the sharp disparities in distribution of vaccines in the global fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
1 hour ago
"We reject the argument that asserting our sovereignty, protecting our fisherfolk and managing and protecting our own natural...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to private hospitals: Admit more COVID-19 patients
DOH to private hospitals: Admit more COVID-19 patients
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Private hospitals are mandated to expand and accommodate the soaring number of COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
642 more variant cases detected
642 more variant cases detected
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported the detection of additional variant cases in samples from COVID-positive pat...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator wants mandatory bank accounts for Pinoys
Senator wants mandatory bank accounts for Pinoys
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
It would be a great boost for financial inclusion and economic recovery if each Filipino would have a bank account, Sen. Sherwin...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with