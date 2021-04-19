Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) will continue to dump more rain in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas while maintaining its strength, PAGASA said Monday morning.
Bising was last seen 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.
PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period.
Bising is projected to move generally northward or north-northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning. Then it will head northeastward throughout Thursday an east-northwestward on Friday away from the landmass of Luzon.
Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for Bising:
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rain (Monday)
- Bicol region
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
Moderate to heavy rain (Tuesday)
- Bicol region
- Northern Samar
“Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are increasingly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.
The weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:
TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)
- Catanduanes
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy)
- Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito)
- Eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)
- Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)
- Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)
- Southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte
- Rest of Camarines Sur
- Rest of Albay
- Rest of Sorsogon
- Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao Islands
- Bucas Grande Islands
PAGASA also said the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country
Very rough to high seas (5 to 12 meters)
- Eastern seaboard of Luzon
Rough to very high seas (2.5 to 7 meters)
- Northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas
Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5 meters)
- Northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon
- Eastern seaboard of Caraga
Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)
- Remaining seaboards of localities where wind signals are in effect
- Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental
Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)
- Western seaboard of Central Luzon
Forecast positions
- Tuesday morning: 300 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 510 km east of Baler, Aurora
- Wednesday morning: 430 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- Thursday morning: 405 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
- Friday morning: 505 km east of Basco, Batanes
- Saturday morning: 965 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021
7:00 AM, 16 April 2021
At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S
The Magat Dam will release water from its reservoir in anticipation of the expected heavy inflow due to Typhoon Bising.
The spillway will be opened at about 6 a.m. on April 20, Tuesday.
Notice on Dam Discharge Warning Operation (Form B1) for Magat Dam— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 18, 2021
Issued at 6AM, 19 April 2021
Please be informed that Magat FFWS will release water from the reservoir. The spillway will be opened at about 6AM, 20 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/2sMuc91bHu
PAGASA says Typhoon Bising has slighty accelerated and intensified while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Bising was spotted at 460 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Bising has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Typhoon Bising has slightly intenisfied while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the eye of Bising was located 645 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern leyte or 545 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.
PAGASA says Bising enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility as it intensifies into a typhoon.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the eye of Bising was located 960 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.
