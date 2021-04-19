Typhoon Bising to dump 'moderate to heavy rain' in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) will continue to dump more rain in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas while maintaining its strength, PAGASA said Monday morning.

Bising was last seen 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

Bising is projected to move generally northward or north-northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning. Then it will head northeastward throughout Thursday an east-northwestward on Friday away from the landmass of Luzon.

Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for Bising:

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rain (Monday)

Bicol region

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain (Tuesday)

Bicol region

Northern Samar

“Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are increasingly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy)

Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito)

Eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

Southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA also said the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country

Very rough to high seas (5 to 12 meters)

Eastern seaboard of Luzon

Rough to very high seas (2.5 to 7 meters)

Northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5 meters)

Northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon

Eastern seaboard of Caraga

Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)

Remaining seaboards of localities where wind signals are in effect

Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)

Western seaboard of Central Luzon

Forecast positions

Tuesday morning: 300 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 510 km east of Baler, Aurora

Wednesday morning: 430 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Thursday morning: 405 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

Friday morning: 505 km east of Basco, Batanes

Saturday morning: 965 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico