LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a man wearing personal protective equipment walking into a makeshift ward built for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overwhelmed hospitals and sent the national capital region into lockdown.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 7:24am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

RSA puts Pacquiao 'endorsement' to rest
RSA puts Pacquiao ‘endorsement’ to rest
8 hours ago
Business tycoon Ramon Ang, the newly appointed chief executive officer of San Miguel Corp., recently clarified a statement...
'Business as usual lockdowns won't work'
‘Business as usual lockdowns won’t work’
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday called for a more hands-on approach in the government’s COVID-19 response as cases...
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
play
DND, AFP dismiss rumors of military officers' withdrawal of support for Duterte
17 hours ago
"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation...
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
"Community [pantries are] an act of resistance against government neglect and indifference."
Senator wants mandatory bank accounts for Pinoys
Senator wants mandatory bank accounts for Pinoys
By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
It would be a great boost for financial inclusion and economic recovery if each Filipino would have a bank account, Sen. Sherwin...
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
University professors reject 'asserting sovereignty constitutes war' argument on West Philippine Sea
11 minutes ago
"We reject the argument that asserting our sovereignty, protecting our fisherfolk and managing and protecting our own natural...
DOH to private hospitals: Admit more COVID-19 patients
DOH to private hospitals: Admit more COVID-19 patients
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Private hospitals are mandated to expand and accommodate the soaring number of COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health...
642 more variant cases detected
642 more variant cases detected
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported the detection of additional variant cases in samples from COVID-positive pat...
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines 'morally unconscionable'
WTO, WHO: Unequal distribution of vaccines ‘morally unconscionable’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
World health and trade bodies hit last weekend the sharp disparities in distribution of vaccines in the global fight against...
COVID-19 cases nearing 1 million
COVID-19 cases nearing 1 million
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide rose to 936,133 as the Department of Health logged an additional 10,098 cases yester...
