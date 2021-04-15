#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
AFP recognizes ABS-CBN reporter for West Philippine Sea coverage
In this April 14, 2021 photo, ABS-CBN reporter Chiara Zambrano receives a plaque of recognition from Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, recognizing their efforts in covering the latest developments in the West Philippine Sea.
Twitter/Chiara Zambrano

AFP recognizes ABS-CBN reporter for West Philippine Sea coverage

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 8:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines recognized the efforts of an ABS-CBN journalist in covering the developments in the West Philippine Sea.

ABS-CBN reporter Chiara Zambrano on Wednesday posted a photo of her and AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, along with a plaque of recognition from the military.

"In her faithful commitment to the tenets of responsible journalism, she has raised public awareness and patriotism on the recent sovereign incursions by Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy inside the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines," the plaque read.

Just last week, Zambrano reported how her television crew, aboard a civilian Filipino boat, were chased by Chinese coast guard and navy vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The ABS-CBN News team was sailing in the West Philippine Sea to check the area following reports on the continuous presence of Chinese vessels, believed to part of Beijing's maritime militia.

On their way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, The Filipino civilian boat encountered a China Coast Guard ship which radioed them, asking for their identity and purpose. Not understanding English, the captain of the Filipino boat opted to return to mainland Palawan.

The China Coast Guard ship chased them and was later on replaced by two Type 022 Houbei fast attack crafts of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

According to Zambrano's report, the chase went on for about an hour while they were heading to the mainland.

'Exercise prudence' 

The AFP initially called on members of the media to "exercise prudence" in covering the West Philippine Sea after the incident with the ABS-CBN News team.

"While we understand the journalists' insatiable desire to be ahead in reporting, we appeal to them to exercise prudence in the course of their job," AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement released April 9.

While the military expressed concern over the report of the chasing incident in the West Philippine Sea, Arevalo said they have been "fortright and transparent" in reporting about the situation in the country's EEZ.

"We have accommodated members of the media in our ships and aircraft to do their coverage so they can be protected while in the practice of their profession," Arevalo said.

In response to this, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) called out the military for appearing to blame journalists for being harassed by the Chinese within Philippine EEZ.

"It is almost like the military is asking the Filipino journalists 'what were you doing there?' even when the better question might be aimed at the AFP: What were you not doing there?" the NUJP said in a statement. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ABS-CBN ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES CHIARA ZAMBRANO SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea &mdash; Carpio
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea — Carpio
17 hours ago
Speaking at a virtual forum organized by Stratbase ADRi Wednesday, Carpio noted how Beijing has sought to use the "right is...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion receives AstraZeneca jab, hopes FDA reverses suspension
Concepcion receives AstraZeneca jab, hopes FDA reverses suspension
By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion received the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab and hoped the Food and...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 160K Filipinos get second doses in COVID-19 vaccination drive
Over 160K Filipinos get second doses in COVID-19 vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The country has administered 1,255,716 doses as of Tuesday, data from the Department of Health and the National Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Calls swamp One Hospital Command Center
Calls swamp One Hospital Command Center
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The number of COVID-19 patients calling the government’s One Hospital Command Center to seek assistance in hospitalization...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippine cities urged to join One Planet City challenge
Philippine cities urged to join One Planet City challenge
By Rhodina Villanueva | 8 hours ago
After the previous impressive finish of Philippine cities, nature conservation advocate World Wide Fund for Nature yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Government questioned over failure to procure PPEs for frontliners
Government questioned over failure to procure PPEs for frontliners
By Edu Punay | 8 hours ago
A House leader yesterday questioned the government’s failure to purchase high-grade personal protective equipment for...
Headlines
fbfb
Media inclusion in vaccine priority list lauded
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Recognizing the importance of keeping the public informed about the pandemic, Sen. Bong Go lauded the national government for including media workers in the list of essential sectors to be prioritized for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
After launching its Bayanihan E-Konsulta project, the office of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday rolled out a mobile...
Headlines
fbfb
Japan to help boost Philippines COVID-19 testing capacity
Japan to help boost Philippines COVID-19 testing capacity
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 8 hours ago
The Japanese government is extending assistance to the Philippines in increasing testing capacity amid the continued surge...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with