#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Clinical trials for Sinovac jab yet to start in Philippines â Vaccine Expert Panel
Vials of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, are displayed in Bangkok on February 24, 2021, as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus arrive in the kingdom.
AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha

Clinical trials for Sinovac jab yet to start in Philippines — Vaccine Expert Panel

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Late-stage clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech have yet to start in the country, the head of the government’s vaccine expert panel said, citing changes in the protocols of the study.

“They haven’t started yet. They’re still laying the groundwork because they want an amendment, which is not yet fully submitted at this time,” Dr. Nina Gloriani, VEP head, said in a briefing Tuesday.

Gloriani said the study of CoronaVac is placebo-controlled, in which an inactive substance is given to one group of participants, while the vaccine being tested is given to another group.

“They may change some of these because there is a rollout already,” she said, adding the trials may begin in May. 

The head of the VEP also said the planned trial in the Philippines will focus on the elderly.  

In January, the country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the application of Sinovac to conduct clinical trials of its COVID-19 shot in the country.

While Phase 3 clinical trials for the jab have yet to start in the country, the local regulator has already approved CoronaVac for emergency use.

‘Safe’

Last week, the FDA allowed the use of CoronaVac on the elderly to give them protection as the Philippines faces a shortage of vaccines and a surge in infections. The Emergency Use Authorization issued for the jab last February cleared it for use only on “clinically healthy” individuals aged 18 to 59.

The Department of Health and the FDA said that “while current efficacy data for senior citizens from Phase 3 trials are insufficient, the benefits of using the vaccine for this particular group outweigh its risk, and more scientific data on use for senior citizens may soon become available.”

Gloriani stressed Monday that CoronaVc is safe across all age groups.

“The safety of Sinovac is remarkable across all age groups, including the elderly. Clinical trial findings showed that Sinovac’s CoronaVac is well tolerated among older individuals,”

Other trials

Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals has finished the recruitment of participants for the clinical trials of its vaccine in the country, Gloriani said. It began the clinical trials last February. 

Meanwhile, the recruitment of participants for the clinical trials of the jab developed Chinese drugmaker Clover Biopharmaceuticals is still ongoing.

The country aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. But only over a million shots have been administered since the immunization campaign began last month. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Home care could be considered for low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' &mdash; expert
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' — expert
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said such...
Headlines
fbfb
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
6 hours ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
play
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"That is an un-Christian question," Roque told reporters when asked about getting a hospital bed when people have been lining...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
3 minutes ago
At 3 p.m., the tropical depression was last seen 1,290 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 55 km/hour and gusts...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: 1,212 schools converted into isolation facilities
DepEd: 1,212 schools converted into isolation facilities
31 minutes ago
Over a thousand public schools have been turned over as additional isolation facilities as the country wrestles with a surge...
Headlines
fbfb
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 45 minutes ago
As the task force against COVID-19 refines and updates its priority vaccination list, inmates sharing cramped spaces in Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
58 minutes ago
A lawmaker is pushing for the creation of a monument commemorating frontline workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 8,571 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 165,534
Philippines logs 8,571 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 165,534
1 hour ago
It has been 392 days since the Philippines hoisted its first enhanced community quarantine. The country is still under the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with