#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens
Former president Joseph Estrada, who tested positive for COVID, speaks from his hospital bed last March 30.
STAR/File

Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens

Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - April 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Joseph Estrada was placed on mechanical ventilation as his pneumonia worsened, his son, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, said yesterday.

In medical bulletin no. 2 on the former Manila mayor’s Facebook account, Jinggoy said the mechanical ventilation is intended to improve the oxygen delivery to Estrada.

“Yesterday, my father’s condition suffered a setback as his pneumonia worsened. Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy said Estrada, earlier diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism.

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle. Please continue praying for his immediate recovery,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy earlier reported that Estrada was sedated to lessen his anxiety and transferred to the intensive care unit for closer observation. He said Estrada only needs to be placed on high flow oxygen support and there was no need for him to be put on a ventilator.

His other son, former senator JV Ejercito, said that his father was recovering “very well” in the past days before his pneumonia suddenly worsened.

“COVID is unpredictable,” Ejercito said. “Your prayers would mean a lot.”

Estrada, who turns 84 on April 19, was rushed to hospital last week due to COVID-19 infection and severe pneumonia.

“He is being sedated to lessen his anxiety, which may affect his heart and aggravate his condition. He is in stable but guarded condition,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy said the Ejercito-Estrada families are thankful to those who have expressed their support for the former president.

“We request for continued prayers for his speedy recovery,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy and his brother JV denounced a fake news report posted on social media that Estrada had died of COVID-19.

JOSEPH ESTRADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
13 hours ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 152,562 after Philippines logs 9,737 new infections&nbsp;
Active COVID-19 cases hit 152,562 after Philippines logs 9,737 new infections 
8 hours ago
(Updated 4:54 p.m.) The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 9,737 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
12 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former...
Headlines
fbfb
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"A testing czar who rejects mass testing is no different from a doctor who abandons his patients: this is neglect of his sole...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators push &lsquo;united stand&rsquo;, multilateral approach on South China Sea dispute
Senators push ‘united stand’, multilateral approach on South China Sea dispute
4 hours ago
Three senators on Tuesday said the government must work with other countries in order to effectively stand up to Beijing's actions...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Dagdag ECQ ayuda labas sa P1,000? 'Wala nang pera,' sabi ng Malaca&ntilde;ang
Dagdag ECQ ayuda labas sa P1,000? 'Wala nang pera,' sabi ng Malacañang
By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Wala nang pera ang gobyerno para sa dagdag na ayuda para sa mga apektado ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) kontra COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
2 days ago
The Philippines on Sunday saw 11,028 new coronavirus cases, nearly a week since the NCR Plus bubble was returned to Enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 beds, emergency rooms at Lung Center beyond full capacity
COVID-19 beds, emergency rooms at Lung Center beyond full capacity
2 days ago
The Lung Center of the Philippines has reached full capacity for its COVID-19 wards with its emergency rooms also at 200-percent...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199
Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199
5 days ago
The Philippines saw 8,920 new coronavirus cases on the first day of April, after record-high increases under a surge that...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH humihirit ng isa pang linggo ng ECQ para sa 'NCR Plus'
DOH humihirit ng isa pang linggo ng ECQ para sa 'NCR Plus'
7 days ago
Itinutulak ngayon ng Department of Health (DOH) ang muling pagpapalawig ng pinakamahigpit na lockdown para sa Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
8 days ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with