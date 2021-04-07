Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Joseph Estrada was placed on mechanical ventilation as his pneumonia worsened, his son, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, said yesterday.

In medical bulletin no. 2 on the former Manila mayor’s Facebook account, Jinggoy said the mechanical ventilation is intended to improve the oxygen delivery to Estrada.

“Yesterday, my father’s condition suffered a setback as his pneumonia worsened. Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy said Estrada, earlier diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism.

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle. Please continue praying for his immediate recovery,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy earlier reported that Estrada was sedated to lessen his anxiety and transferred to the intensive care unit for closer observation. He said Estrada only needs to be placed on high flow oxygen support and there was no need for him to be put on a ventilator.

His other son, former senator JV Ejercito, said that his father was recovering “very well” in the past days before his pneumonia suddenly worsened.

“COVID is unpredictable,” Ejercito said. “Your prayers would mean a lot.”

Estrada, who turns 84 on April 19, was rushed to hospital last week due to COVID-19 infection and severe pneumonia.

“He is being sedated to lessen his anxiety, which may affect his heart and aggravate his condition. He is in stable but guarded condition,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy said the Ejercito-Estrada families are thankful to those who have expressed their support for the former president.

“We request for continued prayers for his speedy recovery,” Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy and his brother JV denounced a fake news report posted on social media that Estrada had died of COVID-19.