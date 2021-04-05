#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000
This undated photo shows the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.
Lung Center of the Philippines

Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 cases in the country push to 800,000, another government hospital the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) declared it has reached full capacity for patients of this pandemic.

In an advisory, the LCP announced yesterday that its emergency room is already at 200 percent capacity while COVID-19 wards are at 100 percent capacity.

As such, it has no more beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and could no longer accept walk-in patients.

“We are currently not accepting walk-in and uncoordinated transfer of COVID-19 patients as well as elective surgical and non-emergency medical non-COVID patients,” the LCP said.

Dr. Norberto Francisco, LCP spokesman, said the government-run hospital has been in full capacity for the past two weeks.

“We are just trying to find ways to handle severe and critical patients by adding more beds, stretchers, reclining chairs, oxygen supply, IV lines and infusion pumps,” Francisco said in a radio interview.

The LCP has a 200-bed capacity with 55 percent dedicated to COVID patients.

Also over the weekend, the Philippine Orthopedic Center and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute declared full capacity of their COVID-19 wards and beds.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPi) reported that hospitals in nearby provinces are almost full.

Dr. Jose de Grano, PHAPi president, said medical facilities in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) are starting to be overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients.

De Grano noted that many of the patients are only mild cases, but are still confined in hospitals.

“Even though we want to expand, the problem is our health care workers are really running short, including those having been infected already,” De Grano said in separate radio interview.

11,028 new COVID cases

On Easter Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) logged 11,028 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total confirmed victims of the pandemic close to 800,000.

DOH said the caseload has risen to 795,051, with 135,526 or 17 percent accounting for active cases.

There was an additional 41,205 recoveries, bringing to 646,100 the total of those who recuperated from the disease. Recoveries account for 81.3 percent of the total cases.

Two more fatalities pushed the number of those who succumbed to the illness to 13,425. The figure represents 1.69 percent of total cases.

At present, Metro Manila or the National Capital Region tops the list of regions with the biggest number of active and new cases, followed by Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

The DOH said over 9.7 million individuals have already been tested with an 8.84 percent positivity rate.

As of April 2, 16,029 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19. Of the number, 95.3 percent or 15,268 have recovered while 82 or 0.5 percent succumbed to the infection, the DOH said.

Also, 15,722 of the 1,047,004 returning overseas Filipinos turned out positive for COVID-19. Ten have died, while 427 are currently admitted in hospitals, it added.

LUNG CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
DOH records 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total at 795,051
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Sunday saw 11,028 new coronavirus cases, nearly a week since the NCR Plus bubble was returned to Enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one...
Headlines
fbfb
ECQ in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended for 1 week
play
ECQ in ‘NCR Plus’ extended for 1 week
1 day ago
Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces will be under enhanced community quarantine for one more week as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Claim to West Philippine Sea stands on solid ground, Lorenzana stresses
Claim to West Philippine Sea stands on solid ground, Lorenzana stresses
9 hours ago
"The utter disregard by the Chinese Embassy in Manila of international law specially the UNCLOS to which China is a party...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Another senior member of the House of Representatives has contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The effect of the enhanced community quarantine on COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces may take up to...
Headlines
fbfb
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Hotel operators in the Philippines are looking to take in additional bookings from domestic tourists this year to make up...
Headlines
fbfb
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online &ndash; reports
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online – reports
1 hour ago
Data affecting more than 500 million Facebook users that was originally leaked in 2019, including email addresses and phone...
Headlines
fbfb
Deepest wreck dive reaches World War II ship off Philippines
Deepest wreck dive reaches World War II ship off Philippines
1 hour ago
A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500 meters below sea level off the Philippines has been reached...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with