With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marksÂ another record daily rise

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 5:09 p.m.) The Philippines on Friday recorded 15,310 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 771,497.

This is the highest single-day rise in cases recorded in the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic. Related Stories LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

Health authorities said 3,709 of today's cases are backlogs from March 31 due to issues with uploading. The remaining 11,601 cases, however, still mark the highest ever daily jump.

Active cases continue to break records, with almost enough patients now to fill up the Philippine Arena — the largest indoor arena in the world — thrice over. The positivity rate is at 20.7%

A nurses’ group again urged the government to hire more health workers and provide medical frontliners sufficient protection and just compensation as they continue to lead the country's battle against COVID-19.

The Philippines, along with 25 other countries, was added to Ireland's list of states whose travelers are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival due to COVID-19.

Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac said a third production line for its COVID-19 vaccine has been put into use, doubling its annual capacity of the jabs to two billion doses.