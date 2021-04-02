With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marksÂ another record daily rise

#VACCINEWATCHPH
With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marks another record daily rise
Catholic faithfuls pray at the premise of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina City on Maundy Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marks another record daily rise

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 5:09 p.m.) The Philippines on Friday recorded 15,310 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 771,497. 

  • Active cases: 153,809 or 19.9% of the total
  • Recoveries: 434, pushing total to 604,368
  • Deaths: 17, bringing total to 13,320

What's new today? 

  • This is the highest single-day rise in cases recorded in the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.

  • Health authorities said 3,709 of today's cases are backlogs from March 31 due to issues with uploading. The remaining 11,601 cases, however, still mark the highest ever daily jump.

  • Active cases continue to break records, with almost enough patients now to fill up the Philippine Arena — the largest indoor arena in the world — thrice over. The positivity rate is at 20.7%

  • A nurses’ group again urged the government to hire more health workers and provide medical frontliners sufficient protection and just compensation as they continue to lead the country's battle against COVID-19.

  • The Philippines, along with 25 other countries, was added to Ireland's list of states whose travelers are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival due to COVID-19. 

  • Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac said a third production line for its COVID-19 vaccine has been put into use, doubling its annual capacity of the jabs to two billion doses.

  • After failing to pay its dues for nine months, a branch of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing a threat of eviction from the space it occupies in Pasig City. 

— with a report from Xave Gregorio and Gaea Katreena Cabico

