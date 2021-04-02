With dues unpaid for nine months, PhilHealth branch served eviction notice

MANILA, Philippines — A branch of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has failed to pay dues for nine months and is now facing a threat of eviction from the space it occupies in Pasig City.

Cromagen Land Corp., the company that owns the building where the PhilHealth NCR South office is leasing a space at, served the state health insurer an eviction notice last March 23.

“You are hereby being notified to vacate the premises … on March 30, 2021 [for] non-payment of rent since July 1, 2020 to present,” read the eviction notice first posted online by anti-administration blogger Pinoy Ako Blog.

Philstar.com independently confirmed with Cromagen that it indeed served PhilHealth an eviction notice.

“You have been serve (sic) several demands to pay rent or face eviction but has not keep (sic) your rental payment up to date as of today,” read the notice further. “You have been serve (sic) several eviction dates and this will be the last extension of eviction date.”

Cromagen said that PhilHealth argued that there was no existing contract between them, which is why it did not pay its dues.

But it added that PhilHealth is “trying to fix it now,” prompting them to retract the eviction notice and giving the state health insurer until the end of April to patch things up despite its warning that it would no longer give another extension.

Philstar.com has asked PhilHealth for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.