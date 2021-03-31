DOH: PhilHealth ID number not required for COVID-19 vaccination
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are not required to have an identification number issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to receive COVID-19 shots, the Department of Health said.
The DOH issued the clarification Tuesday after the state health insurer urged the public to know and have their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) ready “to avoid delays and problems during vaccination.”
“The Department of Health clarifies that PIN is not a requirement to register for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and is only required when claiming benefits in cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI),” the DOH said.
AEFI refers to any untoward medical occurrence which follows vaccination and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the use of vaccine.
To ensure coverage of non-PhilHealth members who experience serious side effects, the DOH will set up registration booths at official vaccination sites.
Memorandum 2021-0999 of the DOH states that “all potential vaccine recipient shall be registered using their unique identifiers as identified during the masterlisting process such as but not limited to full name and birthday, PhilHealth Identification Number, system generated alphanumeric or QR or unique codes, or similar.”
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also said those who will receive vaccines can present any ID.
“They can use all their IDs and we saw that PhilSys is also mobilizing its units to catch up with our vaccination program. There will be no problem for as long as there is pre-screening and pre-listing so we can validate if they are from the area. They can also use office IDs,” Galvez said in a briefing Tuesday.
The DOH also stressed that all Filipinos are automatic members of PhilHealth, regardless if they are direct or indirect contributors, under the Universal Health Care Law.
Some 650,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 almost a month since the start of the government’s vaccination program. The government is aiming to inoculate up to 70 million this year alone.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Persons with comorbidities will be vaccinated simultaneously with health workers and the elderly, the Department of Health says.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says there is evidence that other countries were able to ramp up their vaccine rollout through this way.
The DOH will release the final protocol on vaccine prioritization of those with comorbidities within the day.
The Department of Health clarifies that only healthcare workers are eligible to be included in the quick substitution list for COVID-19 vaccination.
Mayors around the country are asserting they have very important roles in the community, reason why they too should be prioritized in the vaccination drives.
“Tumatayong ama o ina ng lokal na komunidad”, League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) National President Luis “Chavit” Singson said, explaining the essential role of mayors with the recent issue on cutting priority line in COVID19 vaccination list.
Said Singson, now Narvacan, Ilocos Sur mayor, “mayors cannot be blamed for taking the lead to prove that vaccines are safe under (their) jurisdiction.” Seeing the mayors themselves getting vaccinated would lessen the fear of their constituents, Singson emphasized, amid the still seething doubt of the vaccines efficacy. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The Department of Health will look into reports of people not on the vaccination priority list receiving vaccines, President Rodrigo Duterte says.
He says he has a list of the people who jumped the priority list but will not read out the names.
The second batch of Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in the Philippines.
The Philippines receives another 400,000 additional doses of Sinovac, in addition to the initial 600,000 doses that arrived last February 28.
“We are grateful for the arrival of additional donated vaccines. The arrival of these vaccines could not have occurred at a more opportune time considering the continued rise in cases, which in turn increases the need to inoculate more high-risk individuals assoon as possible,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says.
