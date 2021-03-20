#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Galvez, Roque rebut Lacsonâ€™s criticism of vaccination program
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. explained that the high demand and low supply of vaccines worldwide is causing the delay in the delivery of vaccines to the Philippines.
AFP/Yaksin Akgul

Galvez, Roque rebut Lacson’s criticism of vaccination program

Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - March 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Top officials debunked yesterday insinuations that the administration has failed in its vaccination program, which Sen. Panfilo Lacson criticized for having a measly supply of vaccines despite P126.75 billion in loans for the purpose.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. explained that the high demand and low supply of vaccines worldwide is causing the delay in the delivery of vaccines to the Philippines.

“Even if you dig the ground, you cannot find a vaccine because there is a problem in the supply,” the seemingly exasperated Galvez quipped in Filipino at yesterday’s press briefing yesterday in Malacañang.

He also sought to correct the public’s impression over Lacson’s statements and made a detailed account of vaccines being purchased by government.

“One senator has said that we borrowed more than P126 billion for the vaccines. I’d like to correct that – our allocation for vaccines is only $1.3 billion, so more or less that’s P60 billion. As of now, our mode of payment is upon completion of what we refer to as supply agreements,” Galvez said in Filipino.

He said the government has cornered deals to acquire the vaccines, which will arrive by batches by end of the month and more from various brands in the next few months.

Galvez said the government follows the stringent requirements of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as it complies with supply agreements with the manufacturers.

He explained that the government’s agreement with Moderna is worth P13 million, which is now pending with World Bank for their further evaluation. Payments will be made after definitive delivery has been made, Galvez said.

For ADB, Galvez said the government has started talks for the acquisition of vaccines for Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

Galvez said the vaccines will be available for the general population by third or fourth quarter of the year.

The government will be working for the acquisition of about three million doses of vaccines from Gamaleya Institute for the Sputnik V vaccines, which recently got emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The government is also looking at ordering from Sinovac an additional two million doses for April, which will cost P1.4 billion.

Galvez is also happy about the deal for acquisition of Moderna vaccines through the Ayala Group and the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) which was signed the other day.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the loans do not reach the government coffers, parrying insinuations of possible corruption in the government’s handling of funds.

He seconded Galvez’s explanation that the funds or loans from financial institutions such as the World Bank and ADB go directly to manufacturers.

Makabayan bloc hits slow vaccination

Militant lawmakers in the House also slammed what they described as the government’s slow and inefficient vaccination program against COVID-19.

Members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives questioned why the government is relying mainly on donated vaccines, despite the billions of pesos already borrowed or provided in the budget for the inoculation program.

“Ordinary Filipinos cannot be blamed for judging the Duterte administration’s pandemic response as criminally inept, incompetent and an agony for the people,” read the six-member group’s statement. – Edu Punay

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports 7,103 COVID-19 cases; highest daily increase ever
Philippines reports 7,103 COVID-19 cases; highest daily increase ever
8 hours ago
Friday’s tally surpassed the highest single-day rise last year: 6,958 cases on August 10.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 task force adviser: New cases milder, but &lsquo;whole households&rsquo; trooping to hospitals
COVID-19 task force adviser: New cases milder, but ‘whole households’ trooping to hospitals
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
An adviser to the government’s task force against COVID-19 said Friday that new cases of the disease are milder, but...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
15 hours ago
Between March 22 and April 21, the travel of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO: 'Vaccine optimism' seen as a factor in COVID-19 surge in Philippines
WHO: 'Vaccine optimism' seen as a factor in COVID-19 surge in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The arrival of much needed vaccines even in limited quantity gave rise to the optimism that there is finally light at the...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Majority of Filipinos find it dangerous to be critical of Duterte admin
SWS: Majority of Filipinos find it dangerous to be critical of Duterte admin
12 hours ago
Majority of Filipinos believe that publishing anything critical of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is dangerous,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG orders all LGUs to use StaySafe.ph
DILG orders all LGUs to use StaySafe.ph
By Romina Cabrera | 37 minutes ago
Local government units have been ordered to quit their respective contact tracing systems and instead use the StaySafe.ph...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urges protection of country&rsquo;s sovereignty on Magellan&rsquo;s 500th
Duterte urges protection of country’s sovereignty on Magellan’s 500th
By Miriam Desacada | 37 minutes ago
President Duterte called on Filipinos to learn from the lessons of history in order to protect the country’s sovereignty...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
By Edith Regalado | 37 minutes ago
President Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio slammed as authoritarian the 1Sambayan coalition, headed...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID to help financial inclusion of poorest sector
National ID to help financial inclusion of poorest sector
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The poorest sector, especially those with no access to banking services, will benefit from the Philippine Identification System...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace reduces on-site operation capacity for gov't offices in GCQ areas
Palace reduces on-site operation capacity for gov't offices in GCQ areas
6 hours ago
The Malacañang has ordered a reduction of on-site capacity in government offices in General Community Quarantine areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with