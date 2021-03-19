Philippines secures 20 million doses of Moderna vaccine in deal with private sector
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has secured 20 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in a tripartite deal with the United States biotech company and the private sector.
The Philippine government, represented by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., and the private sector, represented by International Container Terminals Services, Inc. chairman Enrique Razon, inked Thursday a deal to procure the vaccines.
Under the agreement, the government will be getting 13 million doses of the vaccine, while the private sector would receive the remaining seven million doses which it will use for its frontline workers.
It is not clear when these vaccines will arrive, although Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez previously indicated that some 20 million doses of Moderna’s jabs would arrive by the end of May or early June.
Taken in two doses, Moderna has reported a 94% efficacy rate for its candidate vaccine and was approved for emergency use by US regulators in late 2020.
The Philippines is targeting to secure enough vaccine doses from different manufacturers to cover 70 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and roll back coronavirus restrictions that plunged its economy to its lowest on record.
INTERAKSYON: Are these COVID-19 vaccines eyed by Philippines effective? A vaccinologist weighs in
The country, however, has yet to receive a single vaccine dose it purchased as the vaccines it has received so far have only come from donations from China and the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.
The country’s vaccination program has also been criticized for its slow pace, with only 269,593 medical frontliners and health workers getting inoculated more than a month since it started.
The Philippines has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia and is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
Ecuador investigators raid the health ministry on Wednesday as part of a probe into influence peddling against former health minister Juan Carlos Zevallos.
Zevallos resigned last month over a vaccine scandal that saw well-connected individuals, including his mother, jump the queue for their coronavirus jabs.
"In the operation, information is being collected on the vaccination plan and the list of beneficiaries" of immunization against Covid-19, the public prosecutor's office says on Twitter. — AFP
Almost 6,000 health workers in the highland Cordillera have already been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.
The Department of Health-Cordillera Regional Vaccination Operation Center reported that as of March 13, 2021, a total of 5,795 healthcare workers and personnel of the different hospitals and health facilities have received the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac.
Another 618 healthcare workers got vaccinated with the AstraZenca vaccine.
The highland region received 7,800 Sinovac doses which were deployed to the different provinces and cities in Cordillera, while deployment of AstraZeneca vaccines is still ongoing.
Baguio City and Benguet have already received an initial allocation of AstraZeneca. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The government should put up a vaccine tracker so the public can easily check progress of vaccination efforts against COVID-19, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.
"Ang taumbayan ang magbabayad ng mga utang na iyan. A vaccine tracker updated daily and accurately will be especially important when we start receiving the vaccines we paid for. Magiging money trail din natin ito para malaman kung saan napupunta ang bilyun-bilyong pisong inutang natin. We should be able to see that our money is being put to good and efficient use," she says.
The vaccination program against COVID-19 has already kicked off, but, Hontiveros says, "we are mostly left in the dark" on how many have been inoculated and how many health workers and frontliners have yet to get jabs.
There is no reason to ban AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines as its benefits continue to outweigh the risk, the Department of Health says Friday.
The DOH, Food and Drug Administration and the National Task Force on COVID-19 say it will continue to monitor the country's vaccination program.
Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Italy have suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab over fears it could be linked to blood clots.
DOH, FDA: NO REASON TO HALT ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION IN PH; BENEFITS CONTINUE TO OUTWEIGH RISKS | 12 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/lVA5nH8vxm— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) March 12, 2021
The Philippines will receive a total of 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the WHO co-led COVAX facility.
In an interview with ANC's "Headstart," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says there is no indicative timeline of the arrival of Pfizer vaccines in the country while Moderna jabs are expected to arrive by June.
