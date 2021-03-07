#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines reaches supply deal with Moderna for 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
In this file photo taken on August 13, 2020 Biotechnology company Moderna protocol files for COVID-19 vaccinations are kept at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida.
AFP/Chandan Khanna

Philippines reaches supply deal with Moderna for 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — US-based manufacturer Moderna will supply some 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines, officials announced under a deal reached over the weekend.

Manila's embassy in Washington said the agreement was made final from a meeting on Saturday, with Moderna adding to the options for jabs in a country that began its vaccination program just this month.

Moderna in a March 6 release said deliveries could begin by the middle of the year and vowed to work with local regulators to secure emergency use approval for its vaccine.

So far, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac had been cleared for EUA by the Food and Drug Administration, with inoculations already underway with the Chinese-made jabs as well as of the British-Swedish developer.

"We appreciate the confidence in Moderna, and our mRNA platform demonstrated by the government of the Philippines," said Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel. "We remain committed to making our vaccine available on every continent to help end this global pandemic.”

Taken in two doses, Moderna has reported a 94% efficacy rate for its candidate vaccine. It was approved for emergency use by US regulators in late 2020 and was the jab that America's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci received in December of last year.

Apart from the agreed 13 million doses, officials said a separate deal for another 7 million is also anticipated, bringing the total allocation to 20 million as said by Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez Saturday.

The development marks a crucial step in the country's vaccination efforts and in turn, on government's bid to inoculate 50 to 70 million this year alone.

A supply deal, however, is still different from a purchase agreement. Last month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said government has signed supply deals with five manufacturers that he did not name.

But nothing on procurement has been made final to date, and the jabs that the Philippines have received so far are donations such as Beijing's Sinovac and the Astrazeneca doses from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

COVID-19 VACCINE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION MODERNA UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 18 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil companies to slash pump prices this week
Oil companies to slash pump prices this week
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
After several weeks of successive price hikes, oil companies are expected to slash pump prices this coming week.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser sees economic rebound by Q4
Duterte adviser sees economic rebound by Q4
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion sees economic recovery in the fourth quarter...
Headlines
fbfb
Anita Magsaysay-Ho fetches record P84 million
Anita Magsaysay-Ho fetches record P84 million
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 12 hours ago
A magical Anita Magsaysay-Ho, titled “Tinapa Vendors,” returned to its homeland and set a world record for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Fr. Joaquin Bernas, 88
Fr. Joaquin Bernas, 88
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Jesuit priest and lawyer Joaquin Bernas, one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, died early yesterday morning. He was...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NPA-free barangays to get P20 million government aid
NPA-free barangays to get P20 million government aid
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has started giving away P20 million worth of projects to each barangay that has emerged as free of the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;COVID-19 deaths only 1.5% of Philippines mortality in 2020&rsquo;
‘COVID-19 deaths only 1.5% of Philippines mortality in 2020’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Deaths due to COVID-19 represented a small percentage of the total mortality in the Philippines last year, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Don&rsquo;t waste the hope of vaccines, WHO warns
Don’t waste the hope of vaccines, WHO warns
12 hours ago
COVAX will distribute 14.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 31 more countries this week, the World Health Organization said...
Headlines
fbfb
'Sana all': Groups press for freedom of five 'HRDay 7' still in detention
'Sana all': Groups press for freedom of five 'HRDay 7' still in detention
By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Following the release of Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago, various groups on Saturday...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 2nd day in a row
Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 2nd day in a row
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday logged 3,439 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 591,138....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with