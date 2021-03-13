#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
With 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines logs highest daily rise since August last year
Members of the Manila Police District are deployed at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila to strictly implement the localized lockdown with the help of barangay officials on Thursday midnight, March 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

With 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines logs highest daily rise since August last year

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:33 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 616,611.

  • Active cases: 55,679 or 9.2% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 281, pushing the total to 547,166
     
  • Deaths: 72, bringing the total to 12,776

What's new today?

  • The additional coroanvirus infections recorded Saturday mark the highest daily rise since Aug. 26, 2020, when the Philippines recorded 5,277 cases.
     
  • This is the seventh time in less than two weeks that cases breached the 3,000-mark and the second day in a row that they surpassed 4,000.
     
  • Active cases are also the highest reported since Oct. 3, 2020, when there were 58, 606 cases.
     
  • Dr. Tony Leachon, public health expert and former adviser to the coronavirus task force, called out the health department for blaming the increase in cases on "social mobility and behavior" instead of focusing "on the impact of variants to COVID transmission." He added that this attitude from the DOH "creates problems in diagnosis and management."
  • Leachon has long called the dramatic and repeated increase in cases this month a second surge but health authorities have refused to do so.
     
  • Health authorities said they detected the first case of the coronavirus variant first seen in Brazil called P.1 from a Filipino who came from the South American country and lives in Western Visayas. They added that P.1 is considered a variant of concern, indicating an increased risk to human health.
     
  • Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases the night before said a traveler from the Philippines who arrived in the country last February 25 was found to be carrying a new coronavirus variant. The institute said the variant carries the mutations which may help the virus dodge antibodies increase its transmissibility.
     
  • The Department of Health reported that they detected 98 cases of a new coronavirus variant first seen in the country. The variant, now called P.3, also carries mutations that could help the virus dodge antibodies increase its transmissibility but health authorities did not confirm if it is the same one that was detected in Japan.
     
  • The World Health Organization on Friday said there is no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after several countries suspended the rollout over blood clot fears.
     
  • The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro said PGen. Debold Sinas, national police chief, skipped health screening when he arrived at the province last Thursday, hours before it was announced that he contracted COVID-19.
     
  • This is not the first time Sinas was seen flouting the very health protocols enforced by the police, gaining national notoriety last year for his birthday party which was held amid a stringent lockdown.

— with reports from Xave Gregorio 

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sinas skipped health screening in Oriental Mindoro, provincial gov&rsquo;t says
Sinas skipped health screening in Oriental Mindoro, provincial gov’t says
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro says Philippine National Police chief PGen. Debold Sinas arrived at the province...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera&rsquo;s death
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera’s death
1 day ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation filed Friday multiple criminal charges against 11 people who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 24 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF approves tightening of minimum health protocols
IATF approves tightening of minimum health protocols
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH)’s recommendation to “strengthen the enforcement and implementation” of minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters said the Calbayog Regional Trial Court confirmed the receipt of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in traveler from Philippines
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in traveler from Philippines
4 hours ago
Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported Friday that it has detected a new coronavirus variant in a...
Headlines
fbfb
Cop relieved for asking Calbayog court for list of lawyers representing communist rebels
Cop relieved for asking Calbayog court for list of lawyers representing communist rebels
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
(Updated 12:40 p.m.) Philippine National Police leadership on Saturday ordered the relief of the intel officer who sought...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects first case of coronavirus variant first found in Brazil
Philippines detects first case of coronavirus variant first found in Brazil
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Philippine health authorities reported Saturday that they have detected the first case of the coronavirus variant first seen...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
Philippines detects coronavirus variant first found in country
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Philippine health authorities reported Saturday that they found a new coronavirus variant in the country, but said this is...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 infections
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 infections
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases in the country posted their biggest single day surge in six months yesterday at 4,578, fueling fears of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with