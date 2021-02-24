#VACCINEWATCHPH
House probe sought on death of another infant separated from jailed mom
In this photo taken October 14, various progressive groups flocked to the Commission on Human Rights to call for justice the death of Baby River, daughter of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, and for the release of political prisoners.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

House probe sought on death of another infant separated from jailed mom

(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the progressive Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives are calling on the chamber’s human rights panel to conduct an investigation into the death of another infant separated from her jailed mother.

The six-member bloc filed Tuesday a resolution urging the committee to investigate the death of one-month-old baby Carlen, daughter of detained peasant activist Nona Espinosa, who was accused of being a high-ranking official of the New People’s Army.

Espinosa was arrested with eight others, along with her partner Adidas Acero, on Sept. 20, 2020 in Brgy. Buenavista, Guihulngan City in Negros island.

Citing Kapatid, a group that advocates for political prisoners, the lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 1600 that Baby Carlen was taken away from her mother just three days after birth, even if she was born with a cleft palate and breathing problems.

Baby Carlen died on February 14 due to an infection of the lungs and blood.

This was not the first time that an infant died away from their detained mother. Just four months earlier, Baby River died without reuniting with her mother, detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, sparking outrage from the public.

“The death of infant Carlen just months after the controversial death of baby River highlights the need to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation on the incident to bring justice to the victims of these tragic incidents and avoid further casualties and damages especially against the innocent,” the Makabayan bloc said.

Kapatid called on the Commission on Human Rights last week to investigate the death of Baby Carlen to see if the government is complying with the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for Women Offenders, also known as the Bangkok Rules.

The Bangkok Rules state that “decisions to allow children to stay with their mothers in prison shall be based on the best interests of the children.” — Xave Gregorio

