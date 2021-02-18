'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before it makes landfall over Caraga region by the weekend, state weather forecasters said Thursday.
Auring, the first tropical cyclone this year, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, Benison Estareja, PAGASA weather specialist, said.
As a tropical storm, Auring will make landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Saturday morning. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted over provinces in Caraga and Davao region as early as Friday.
It is forecast to dump moderate to at times heavy rains in Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bicol region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon once it passes through these areas.
As of today, the tropical depression has no direct effect on the country’s weather condition. But its trough or extension will bring light rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region.
Auring was last seen 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur packing peak winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is heading west slowly.
Last year, the Philippines saw 22 tropical cyclones, including Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which is considered as the world’s strongest in 2020. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)
Tropical Depression Auring is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Auring will make landfall early Sunday in the Caraga region.
Auring was last located 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving west slowly.
Tropical Depression Auring is seen to make landfall over Caraga in Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a tropical storm, PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Auring was located 900 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwestward at 20 kph.
The weather disturbance is currently not affecting any part of the country.
The tropical depression east of Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The weather disturbance was named Auring, becoming the first tropical cyclone to enter the country this 2021.
At 8:00 AM today, the Tropical Depression east of Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named #AuringPH. This is the first tropical cyclone inside PAR this 2021.— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) February 17, 2021
Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued starting at 11:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/1LOqH5Ffpz
- Latest
- Trending