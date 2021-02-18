'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before it makes landfall over Caraga region by the weekend, state weather forecasters said Thursday.

Auring, the first tropical cyclone this year, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, Benison Estareja, PAGASA weather specialist, said.

As a tropical storm, Auring will make landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Saturday morning. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted over provinces in Caraga and Davao region as early as Friday.

It is forecast to dump moderate to at times heavy rains in Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bicol region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon once it passes through these areas.

As of today, the tropical depression has no direct effect on the country’s weather condition. But its trough or extension will bring light rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region.

Auring was last seen 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur packing peak winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is heading west slowly.

Last year, the Philippines saw 22 tropical cyclones, including Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which is considered as the world’s strongest in 2020. — Gaea Katreena Cabico